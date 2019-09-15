P-A-W Capital Has Cut Varonis Sys (VRNS) Holding By $305,000; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST)

P-A-W Capital Corp decreased Varonis Sys Inc (VRNS) stake by 20% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. P-A-W Capital Corp sold 5,000 shares as Varonis Sys Inc (VRNS)’s stock rose 2.35%. The P-A-W Capital Corp holds 20,000 shares with $1.24M value, down from 25,000 last quarter. Varonis Sys Inc now has $1.86B valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $61.45. About 393,866 shares traded or 22.23% up from the average. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has risen 0.01% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.01% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 24/04/2018 – Varonis Showcases Latest Products to Protect Data Security at IP Expo Manchester; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS SEES 2Q REV. $61.5M TO $62.5M, EST. $61.3M; 13/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 17; 29/05/2018 – Varonis to Showcase Latest Products and Host Presentations on Data-Centric Security at lnfosecurity Europe 2018; 06/03/2018 Varonis Introduces Support for Hewlett Packard Enterprise 3PAR StoreServ Storage for File Access and Auditing; 30/05/2018 – Varonis Highlights Latest Products and Explores the Future of Cybersecurity at Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2018; 12/04/2018 – RSA 2018: Varonis Showcases Latest Products, Hosts Session Exploring Data-Centric Security and More; 24/05/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 16/05/2018 – Varonis Systems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Today; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c-Adj Loss/Shr 4c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 21 investors sold VRNS shares while 42 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 24.76 million shares or 1.50% more from 24.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Tru Ltd Partnership has 257,001 shares. D E Shaw And Company Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Waddell Reed Inc holds 0.13% or 862,864 shares. Paw Capital has invested 1.34% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Strs Ohio stated it has 16,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Fincl has 0% invested in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) for 91,315 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 982,572 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Bailard Inc owns 9,050 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking has invested 0.01% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Wesbanco Comml Bank invested in 0.04% or 14,296 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1.42M shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 3,612 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Quantbot Techs Lp has 0.08% invested in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) for 12,706 shares. Panagora Asset reported 7,893 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 7 were reported by Next Financial Inc.

Analysts await Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.62 EPS, down 148.00% or $0.37 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. After $-0.79 actual EPS reported by Varonis Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% EPS growth.

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., through its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and sells sensors and controls. The company has market cap of $8.40 billion. It operates in two divisions, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. It has a 15.3 P/E ratio. The Performance Sensing segment makes pressure, temperature, speed, and position sensors, as well as electromechanical products for use in subsystems of automobiles, such as engine, air conditioning, and ride stabilization; heavy on- and off-road vehicles ; and systems that address safety and environmental concerns.

The stock increased 2.42% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $52.14. About 1.18 million shares traded or 53.25% up from the average. Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) has declined 12.07% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ST News: 24/04/2018 – Sensata Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.57-Adj EPS $3.73; 11/05/2018 – Sentry Investments Adds Applied Materials, Exits Sensata: 13F; 17/04/2018 Neuberger Berman International Equity Adds Sensata Technologies; 24/04/2018 – Sensata Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 85c; 21/05/2018 – SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC ST.N – TOTAL ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ABOUT $173 MLN; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL VALVES BUSINESS TO PACIFIC INDUSTRIAL CO; 24/04/2018 – Sensata Technologies Ending Cash Balance at March 31, 2018 Was $828.3M; 21/05/2018 – Sensata Technologies to Sell Valves Business to Pacific Industrial For Enterprise Value of $173M; 24/04/2018 – SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC ST.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $3.475 BLN TO $3.575 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Sensata Technologies Sees FY18 Rev $3.475B-$3.575B