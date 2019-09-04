P-A-W Capital Has Cut Its Virtusa (VRTU) Stake; Myr Group (MYRG) Has 1.57 Sentiment

P-A-W Capital Corp decreased Virtusa Corp (VRTU) stake by 20% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. P-A-W Capital Corp sold 20,000 shares as Virtusa Corp (VRTU)’s stock declined 18.79%. The P-A-W Capital Corp holds 80,000 shares with $4.28M value, down from 100,000 last quarter. Virtusa Corp now has $1.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $36.1. About 258,725 shares traded or 34.43% up from the average. Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) has declined 13.96% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTU News: 12/03/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $140.0 MLN; 15/05/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP VRTU.O SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $2.08 TO $2.32; 12/03/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP – EXPECTS DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NON- GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019; 20/04/2018 – DJ Virtusa Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRTU); 08/03/2018 – Virtusa Recognized in Gartner Market Guide for Data Science and Machine Learning Service Providers; 15/05/2018 – Virtusa 4Q Adj EPS 55c; 12/03/2018 – Virtusa Expands Digital Engineering Capabilities With The Acquisition Of ETouch; 15/05/2018 – Virtusa Sees FY19 Adj EPS $2.08-Adj EPS $2.32; 15/05/2018 – Virtusa Sees FY19 EPS 50c-EPS 66c; 15/05/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP VRTU.O FY SHR VIEW $2.22, REV VIEW $1.21 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Myr Group Inc (MYRG) investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.53, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 69 funds started new and increased equity positions, while 44 sold and decreased holdings in Myr Group Inc. The funds in our database reported: 14.76 million shares, down from 14.80 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Myr Group Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 41 Increased: 48 New Position: 21.

The stock decreased 3.17% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $27.76. About 48,748 shares traded. MYR Group Inc. (MYRG) has 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MYRG News: 02/04/2018 – MYR GROUP – EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, WILLIAM KOERTNER RESIGNED FROM POSITION CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 20/04/2018 – DJ MYR Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MYRG); 02/04/2018 – MYR GROUP – KOERTNER WILL REMAIN A DIRECTOR OF COMPANY; 07/03/2018 – MYR GROUP INC – QTRLY BACKLOG AT $679.1 MLN; 02/04/2018 – MYR GROUP INC SAYS BOARD APPOINTED KENNETH HARTWICK AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – MYR Group: Kenneth M. Hartwick Becomes Chairman of the Board; 02/05/2018 – MYR GROUP 1Q EPS 34C, EST. 18C; 02/04/2018 – MYR Group: Koertner to Remain a Director of the Company

MYR Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $447.53 million. It operates through two divisions, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. It has a 13.96 P/E ratio. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to clients in the electric utility and the renewable energy industries.

Corbyn Investment Management Inc Md holds 2.49% of its portfolio in MYR Group Inc. for 175,242 shares. Thb Asset Management owns 263,160 shares or 1.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc has 1.17% invested in the company for 694,579 shares. The New York-based Third Avenue Management Llc has invested 0.84% in the stock. Ironwood Investment Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 25,723 shares.

Analysts await MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.48 per share. MYRG’s profit will be $9.67M for 11.57 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by MYR Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.53% EPS growth.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $212,500 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by DOODY JOSEPH, worth $212,500 on Friday, May 31.

