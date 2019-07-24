P-A-W Capital Has Cut Its Stake in Allot LTD (ALLT) by $525,000; As Boston Properties (BXP) Market Value Rose, Loeb Partners Decreased Its Stake

P-A-W Capital Corp decreased its stake in Allot Ltd (ALLT) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp sold 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.27% with the market. The hedge fund held 525,000 shares of the computer communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17M, down from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Allot Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.16M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.46. About 35,238 shares traded. Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) has risen 48.24% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLT News: 17/04/2018 – ELETROPAULO TO ALLOT AT LEAST 80% OF OFFERING TO NEOENERGIA; 17/04/2018 – IBERDROLA IBE.MC – ELETROPAULO WOULD ALLOT AT LEAST 80 % OF THE PRIMARY OFFERING TO NEOENERGIA; 16/03/2018 SANDHAR TECH TO ALLOT 4.63M SHRS TO ANCHOR INVESTORS; 20/04/2018 – GRUPA KETY SA KTY.WA – AVIVA OFE AVIVA BZ WBK WANTS CO TO ALLOT 228.5 MLN ZLOTYS TO FY 2017 DIVIDEND

Loeb Partners Corporation decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loeb Partners Corporation sold 100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.78 million, down from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loeb Partners Corporation who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $129.95. About 169,961 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 9.35% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $2.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – MFS Global Real Estate Fund Adds Boston Properties; 24/04/2018 – Real Deal LA: Boston Properties pays $616M for Santa Monica Business Park; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES 1Q FFO/SHR $1.49, EST. $1.50; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N – PROJECTED EPS (DILUTED) FOR 2018 OF $3.28 – $3.37 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees 2Q EPS 65c-EPS 67c; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Profit Rises, Reaches Deal for Santa Monica Business Park — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – Boston Properties Announces New 2025 Energy, Emissions and Water Intensity Reduction Goals in 2017 GRI-Aligned Sustainability; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q FFO $1.49/Shr; 25/04/2018 – BXP: CEO CONFIRMS ON CALL BXP INVOLVEMENT IN 3 HUDSON PROJECT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold BXP shares while 126 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 136.07 million shares or 4.77% less from 142.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,857 are owned by Bb&T Limited Liability Co. Csat Investment Advisory LP owns 108 shares. Laurion Capital Management Limited Partnership holds 13,361 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Management holds 2,028 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) reported 4,352 shares stake. Brookfield Asset Mngmt invested 0.12% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Nuwave Invest Management Ltd Liability invested in 0.03% or 203 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 6,580 shares. Thomas White International Ltd holds 4,025 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 22,043 shares. Heitman Real Est Limited Company reported 725,444 shares. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.08% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Evercore Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 3,058 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Com owns 100,683 shares. American Century Cos Inc has invested 0.09% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Analysts await Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.74 EPS, up 10.13% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.58 per share. BXP’s profit will be $272.32 million for 18.67 P/E if the $1.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by Boston Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.93, from 2.6 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 8 investors sold ALLT shares while 7 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 10.44 million shares or 23.27% less from 13.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil Limited reported 1.20 million shares. Prescott Group Cap Mngmt Lc owns 50,000 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Royal State Bank Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT). Signaturefd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 11,962 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Com reported 634,307 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 16,238 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sei Invests holds 5,416 shares. The New York-based S Squared Technology Limited Liability Company has invested 1.96% in Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT). Foundry Partners Ltd Llc has invested 0.09% in Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT). Moreover, Paw Cap Corporation has 4.12% invested in Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT). State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% in Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT). Rbf Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% or 17,702 shares. 92,875 are held by Jpmorgan Chase &. Vanguard Inc reported 703,125 shares stake.

Analysts await Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.06 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. After $-0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Allot Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% EPS growth.

