P-A-W Capital Has Cut Its Semler Scientific (SMLR) Holding; Lear (LEA)’s Sentiment Is 1.3

P-A-W Capital Corp decreased Semler Scientific Inc (SMLR) stake by 20% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. P-A-W Capital Corp sold 8,000 shares as Semler Scientific Inc (SMLR)’s stock 0.00%. The P-A-W Capital Corp holds 32,000 shares with $1.37M value, down from 40,000 last quarter. Semler Scientific Inc now has $316.56 million valuation. It closed at $50 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Lear Corp (LEA) investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 202 active investment managers started new or increased positions, while 155 trimmed and sold stock positions in Lear Corp. The active investment managers in our database reported: 53.20 million shares, down from 58.38 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Lear Corp in top ten positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 28 Reduced: 127 Increased: 127 New Position: 75.

Analysts await Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.24 EPS, up 26.32% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.19 per share. SMLR’s profit will be $1.52M for 52.08 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Semler Scientific, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Paradice Investment Management Llc holds 4.74% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation for 457,491 shares. Spitfire Capital Llc owns 32,127 shares or 4.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lodge Hill Capital Llc has 2.78% invested in the company for 75,000 shares. The Connecticut-based Impala Asset Management Llc has invested 2.13% in the stock. Elm Ridge Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 19,666 shares.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, makes, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, electrical distribution systems, and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.25 billion. It operates in two divisions, Seating and E-Systems. It has a 8.57 P/E ratio. The Seating segment provides seat systems and related components, including leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems.

Analysts await Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.94 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.15 from last year’s $4.09 per share. LEA’s profit will be $240.52 million for 7.54 P/E if the $3.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.78 actual EPS reported by Lear Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.23% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $118.83. About 562,584 shares traded. Lear Corporation (LEA) has declined 28.60% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net $353.7M; 14/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS LEAR’S RATINGS, SR UNSECURED AT Baa3; OUTLOOK; 23/05/2018 – Indiewire: Norman Lear Developing Hip-Hop Animated Kids Series for Nickelodeon; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lear Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEA); 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE – AS PART OF RECAPITALIZATION, IAC TO ISSUE $215 MLN SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE APRIL 2023 TO FUNDS MANAGED BY GAMUT CAPITAL; 23/05/2018 – Lear Names Rashida Thomas Chief Diversity Officer; 17/05/2018 – Lear Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $191 FROM $148; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $21.93 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q EPS $5.16

