P-A-W Capital Has Cut Its Mitek Sys (MITK) Holding by $840,000; Market Value Declined; Troy Asset Management LTD Has Decreased Position in Altria Group (MO) by $212.95 Million

Troy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 94.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd sold 3.74 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 213,576 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.27 million, down from 3.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $49.19. About 3.62M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS BEGINS; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ALTRIA REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – Valinor Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Altria: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Altria Group (MO) Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference (Transcript); 22/05/2018 – Altria Group, Inc. Announces New Structure to Accelerate Its Innovation Aspiration; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – Altria Group CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria’s Strong Profitability Benefits From Consistent Pricing Power, Reduced Variable Costs; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $3.90 TO $4.03

P-A-W Capital Corp decreased its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (MITK) by 16.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 360,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41 million, down from 430,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Mitek Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $406.18 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 216,268 shares traded. Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has risen 21.16% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.73% the S&P500. Some Historical MITK News: 30/05/2018 – Mitek Partners with Industry Leader to Improve New Account Opening, Help Businesses Achieve Compliance and Mitigate Fraud Expos; 20/03/2018 – Mitek’s Identity Solution Selected by Consumer Financier to Increase Digital Loan Applications; 01/05/2018 – Mitek Raises FY View To Rev $59M-$60M; 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Adj EPS 6c; 30/05/2018 – Mitek Partners with Industry Leader to Improve New Account Opening, Help Businesses Achieve Compliance and Mitigate Fraud Exposure; 17/05/2018 – MiTek and OZCO, the Leader of the Ornamental Wood Ties Hardware Category, Launch New “Project Explorer” App; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mitek Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MITK); 23/05/2018 – Mitek Extends Leadership Position In Digital Identity Verification By Acquiring A2iA; 23/05/2018 – Mitek Brings A2iA’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) To Mobile Deposit®; 23/03/2018 – The Updated MiTek® USP Catalog App is Available on Apple, Android, and Windows Mobile Devices

Analysts await Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, up 300.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.01 per share. MITK’s profit will be $1.62 million for 62.50 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Mitek Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 140,000 shares to 320,000 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold MITK shares while 28 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 18.42 million shares or 15.16% more from 15.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw And has 0% invested in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 15,780 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% or 63,026 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.03% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) or 245,032 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 0% stake. Metropolitan Life Ins Co invested 0.01% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Moreover, Cwm Lc has 0% invested in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). M&T Bancorp Corporation holds 0% or 27,000 shares in its portfolio. Thb Asset Management has invested 0.71% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Vanguard Group Inc Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.79M shares. The New York-based Gru Incorporated has invested 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). White Pine Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.99% invested in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Domini Impact Investments Ltd invested in 3.59% or 19,138 shares. Harvest Lc has 1.04% invested in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Prescott Grp Inc Cap Mgmt Llc holds 1.54% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 616,225 shares. Teton Advsrs holds 0.1% or 82,500 shares.

Troy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $2.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clorox Company Clx Us (NYSE:CLX) by 2,000 shares to 47,000 shares, valued at $7.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 18,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,841 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.04 billion for 11.28 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maryland Cap Management has invested 0.17% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 3,685 are owned by Dorsey And Whitney Trust Limited Liability Company. Fayez Sarofim And holds 4.47% or 14.75 million shares in its portfolio. Mckinley Carter Wealth Inc holds 14,940 shares. Capital Guardian Co accumulated 0.03% or 37,308 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 1.13 million shares. Bouchey Fincl Limited stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Grassi invested 1.05% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Yacktman Asset Management Ltd Partnership owns 25,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 600 shares. National Asset Incorporated has 0.47% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 0.22% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 254,800 shares. Boyer And Corporon Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 1.28% or 49,793 shares. 5,264 are owned by Diversified Tru. 10,713 were reported by Parkside Fin Fincl Bank Tru.

