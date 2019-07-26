P-A-W Capital Has Cut Chegg (CHGG) Holding; Qs Investors Trimmed Yum Brands (YUM) Holding

Qs Investors Llc decreased Yum Brands Inc (YUM) stake by 15.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Qs Investors Llc sold 5,097 shares as Yum Brands Inc (YUM)’s stock rose 7.53%. The Qs Investors Llc holds 27,136 shares with $2.71 million value, down from 32,233 last quarter. Yum Brands Inc now has $34.54 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $112.89. About 865,770 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 20.05% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.62% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 31/05/2018 – Bateman Group Appoints Caleb Bushner to Lead Newly Formed Digital Strategy Group; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q REV. $1.37B, EST. $1.08B; 13/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® Canada Launches Loyalty Program; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – DEAL DOUBLES PIZZA HUT’S FOOTPRINT IN THE REGIONS COVERED BY THE ALLIANCE; 02/05/2018 – YUM CEO GREG CREED SPEAKS ON CALL; 01/05/2018 – Grubhub: 5 Interesting Details About the Yum Brands Deal — Barrons.com; 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu Item; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops II On eBay Charity; 08/03/2018 – YUM SAYS ALLOCATING MORE G&A SPENDING ON TECHNOLOGY; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Pizza Hut expanding beer delivery test

P-A-W Capital Corp decreased Chegg Inc (CHGG) stake by 29.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. P-A-W Capital Corp sold 40,000 shares as Chegg Inc (CHGG)’s stock declined 2.75%. The P-A-W Capital Corp holds 95,000 shares with $3.62 million value, down from 135,000 last quarter. Chegg Inc now has $5.07 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $42.77. About 853,887 shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 47.99% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N – SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN THE RANGE OF $30 MILLION TO $35 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG SEES 2Q REV. $69M TO $71M, EST. $67.6M; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG 1Q REV. $76.9M, EST. $74.2M; 27/04/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Chegg Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 28/03/2018 – CHEGG INC – EXPECTS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING OF NOTES TO PAY COST OF CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS TO MANAGE POTENTIAL DILUTION; 27/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $21; 11/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $20; 14/05/2018 – Easy Solutions Launches Facial Recognition with SelflD™

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. YUM’s profit will be $266.20 million for 32.44 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.10% EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $2.90 million activity. Gibbs David W had sold 19,436 shares worth $1.83M on Friday, February 8. On Monday, February 11 Creed Greg sold $1.32M worth of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) or 13,986 shares. Another trade for 2,652 shares valued at $249,888 was bought by Domier Tanya L.

Among 4 analysts covering Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Yum! Brands had 14 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Mizuho. J.P. Morgan downgraded YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) rating on Tuesday, March 19. J.P. Morgan has “Hold” rating and $94 target. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 4 by Citigroup.

Qs Investors Llc increased Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) stake by 8,674 shares to 9,400 valued at $2.63M in 2019Q1. It also upped Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) stake by 8,196 shares and now owns 265,050 shares. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND) was raised too.

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Longbow Research Downgrades Yum! Brands (YUM) to Underperform – StreetInsider.com” on July 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Yum! Brands Appoints Taco Bell Division and Pizza Hut Division Chief Executive Officers to Drive Global Brand Strategies and Growth – Business Wire” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Chipotle Mexican Grill: All is Forgiven – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Yum Brands: Pizza Hut And Taco Bell Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of the Next Market Crash – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maryland Capital Management reported 7,733 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Company invested 0.05% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Gsa Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.03% or 3,401 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands accumulated 27,600 shares or 0.51% of the stock. 4,320 were accumulated by First Bank & Trust Of Omaha. Evercore Wealth Ltd Llc reported 0.02% stake. Highlander Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1,200 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Stock Yards State Bank And invested 0.2% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Old Point Ser N A holds 28,920 shares or 1.5% of its portfolio. The Nebraska-based Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Ironwood Fincl Limited Liability, Arizona-based fund reported 200 shares. Moreover, Bb&T Lc has 0.09% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 89,199 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc reported 3.09 million shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Inc Oh stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Bragg Advsrs reported 0.07% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold CHGG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 139.63 million shares or 25.02% more from 111.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Amer Bankshares invested in 6,780 shares. Clearbridge Invs Lc holds 0.09% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) or 2.53M shares. Waddell & Reed Fincl invested in 0.07% or 783,642 shares. Zevenbergen Capital Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 949,910 shares stake. 70,509 are owned by Manufacturers Life Insurance The. Ranger Inv Management Ltd Partnership owns 436,411 shares. Loomis Sayles LP owns 0.06% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 796,763 shares. Timpani Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 3.11% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Envestnet Asset Mgmt, Illinois-based fund reported 26,973 shares. Artisan Partnership invested in 2.12 million shares. Northern Trust reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Polar Llp holds 0.31% or 882,701 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership invested 0% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Baillie Gifford & accumulated 11.64 million shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 10,921 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering Chegg (NYSE:CHGG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Chegg has $40 highest and $3700 lowest target. $38.50’s average target is -9.98% below currents $42.77 stock price. Chegg had 6 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, February 8. The stock of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, March 21.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $4.54 million activity. Another trade for 43,013 shares valued at $1.59M was sold by Schultz Nathan J.. $2.86 million worth of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) was sold by BROWN ANDREW J on Thursday, January 31.