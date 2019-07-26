P-A-W Capital Has Cut Attunity LTD (ATTU) Holding by $805,000 as Market Value Rose; Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Continues to Hold Position in Constellium Nv (CSTM)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp bought 62,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.64 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.27 million, up from 2.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.65. About 1.04M shares traded or 8.77% up from the average. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 19.91% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500.

P-A-W Capital Corp decreased its stake in Attunity Ltd (ATTU) by 14.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.54% with the market. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69 million, down from 235,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Attunity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $514.40 million market cap company. It closed at $23.42 lastly. It is down 138.31% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATTU News: 24/04/2018 – Attunity Signs New Multi-M Dollar Technology License Agreement With Existing OEM Partner; 03/05/2018 – Attunity Reports First Quarter 2018; 45% License Revenue Growth; 01/05/2018 – Attunity to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in May 2018; 03/05/2018 – Attunity Sees FY Rev $75M-$78M

More notable recent Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NXGN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Constellium to Host Analyst Day on December 13, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on September 04, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Constellium releases its 2018 Business and Sustainability Report, highlighting progress towards 2020 sustainability targets – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Constellium completed purchase of 49% Stake in Auto Body Sheet Joint Venture in Bowling Green, Kentucky – GlobeNewswire” published on January 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Constellium Announces Partial Redemption of 4.625% Senior Notes due 2021 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 140,000 shares to 320,000 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.42, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 32 investors sold ATTU shares while 15 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 10.79 million shares or 1.98% more from 10.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Blackrock has 0% invested in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) for 2,258 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada invested in 220 shares. Advisory Lc has 131 shares. Harvest Management Ltd Company owns 52,000 shares or 1.78% of their US portfolio. Alpine Mngmt Limited has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated stated it has 5,500 shares. 24,186 are held by Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability. State Street has invested 0% of its portfolio in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Wells Fargo & Mn has 900 shares. Moreover, Taylor Frigon Cap Mngmt Llc has 1.82% invested in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) for 99,708 shares. S Squared Techs Limited Com reported 5.26% stake. Arrowgrass Partners (Us) LP reported 47,674 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0% invested in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) for 110,433 shares. 44,700 were accumulated by Svcs Automobile Association.