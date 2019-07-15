P-A-W Capital Has Boosted Usa Technologies (USAT) Holding By $560,000; Dropcar (DCAR) SI Decreased By 15.98%

P-A-W Capital Corp increased Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) stake by 77.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. P-A-W Capital Corp acquired 140,000 shares as Usa Technologies Inc (USAT)’s stock rose 57.18%. The P-A-W Capital Corp holds 320,000 shares with $1.33M value, up from 180,000 last quarter. Usa Technologies Inc now has $437.41M valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.29. About 438,815 shares traded. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.37% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Year Strategic Alliance Agreement; 23/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING PRICED AT $11.00/SHR; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q EPS 2c; 07/03/2018 Canteen Donates USAT Sweepstakes Grand Prize TESLA to Charities; 25/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering Generating Gross Proceeds of $75.7 Million; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies Sees FY Rev $138M-$142M; 02/04/2018 – USA Technologies Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14; RATING OUTPERFORM; 09/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Files Registration Statement on Form S-1 for Proposed Public Offering; 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Yr Strategic Alliance Agreement

Dropcar Inc (NASDAQ:DCAR) had a decrease of 15.98% in short interest. DCAR’s SI was 202,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 15.98% from 241,500 shares previously. With 218,300 avg volume, 1 days are for Dropcar Inc (NASDAQ:DCAR)’s short sellers to cover DCAR’s short positions. The SI to Dropcar Inc’s float is 2.9%. The stock increased 2.50% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.23. About 63,126 shares traded. DropCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCAR) has declined 85.07% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 89.50% the S&P500.

DropCar, Inc. provides app-based automotive logistics and mobility services for clients and the automotive industry. The company has market cap of $4.82 million. The firm offers Vehicle Support Platform, a cloud platform and mobile app that help clients and automotive-related companies in reducing the cost, hassles, and inefficiencies of owning a car or fleet of cars in urban centers. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s technology platform blends the efficiency and scale of cloud computing, machine learning, and connected cars with the trained drivers to move cars to/from fully staffed, secure garages to/from the people or businesses who own them.

