P-A-W Capital Decreased Lendingtree New (TREE) Holding By $351,000; Spartan Motors (SPAR) Has 1.23 Sentiment

P-A-W Capital Corp decreased Lendingtree Inc New (TREE) stake by 16.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. P-A-W Capital Corp sold 1,000 shares as Lendingtree Inc New (TREE)’s stock declined 16.21%. The P-A-W Capital Corp holds 5,000 shares with $1.76M value, down from 6,000 last quarter. Lendingtree Inc New now has $4.02 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.40% or $7.24 during the last trading session, reaching $309.1. About 159,470 shares traded. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 40.75% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 11/05/2018 – LENDINGTREE,: PACT TO BUY OVATION CREDIT SERVICES; 21/03/2018 – LendingTree Launches Free Credit Monitoring Service; 29/05/2018 – CompareCards Releases 2018 Credit Card Fee Report; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Sees 2Q EBIT $34M-EBIT $36M; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Reports Record 1Q 2018 Results; 26/04/2018 – LENDINGTREE INC TREE.O FY2018 REV VIEW $786.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – DepositAccounts.com Releases 2018 Top 200 Healthiest Banks and Credit Unions in America; 11/05/2018 – LendingTree, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire Ovation Credit Services; 03/05/2018 – LendingTree Survey Finds Most Small Business Owners Are Using Tax Reform Savings to Pay Off Debt; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.5% of LendingTree

Spartan Motors Inc (SPAR) investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.02, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 54 active investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 44 cut down and sold their stock positions in Spartan Motors Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 23.28 million shares, down from 23.40 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Spartan Motors Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 28 Increased: 38 New Position: 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold TREE shares while 57 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 22.19 million shares or 99.80% more from 11.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Advisory Ser Ltd has 0.16% invested in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 6,475 shares. Sg Americas Secs Llc accumulated 584 shares. Swiss Bancorp reported 0.01% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.01% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 18,220 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 6,319 shares. Bartlett & Com Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Portolan Capital Management Lc reported 979 shares stake. Fmr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) or 712,587 shares. Zeke Capital Advisors Ltd Company reported 0.07% stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc invested in 490 shares. Tiaa Cref Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 14,435 shares. Citigroup invested in 0.01% or 18,366 shares. Moreover, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.06% invested in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Punch & Assocs Inv Mngmt holds 0.5% or 16,510 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, up 27.64% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.23 per share. TREE’s profit will be $20.39M for 49.22 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by LendingTree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 149.21% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Lendingtree Inc has $330 highest and $260 lowest target. $303.33’s average target is -1.87% below currents $309.1 stock price. Lendingtree Inc had 6 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. The stock of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) earned “Hold” rating by UBS on Thursday, February 28. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Deutsche Bank.

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc holds 2.62% of its portfolio in Spartan Motors, Inc. for 1.26 million shares. Rk Capital Management Llc owns 559,266 shares or 1.42% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Trellus Management Company Llc has 1.27% invested in the company for 75,561 shares. The Oregon-based Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc has invested 1.22% in the stock. Summit Creek Advisors Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 634,008 shares.

The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.79. About 69,942 shares traded. Spartan Motors, Inc. (SPAR) has declined 17.10% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SPAR News: 10/04/2018 – Spartan Motors Announces Addition of Thomas Clevinger to Its Bd of Directors; 22/05/2018 – A.M. Best Upgrades Credit Ratings of Spartan Insurance Company; 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY – ARRANGEMENT IMPLIES A VALUE OF ABOUT $1.4 BLN FOR SPARTAN AFTER ASSUMPTION OF SPARTAN’S NET DEBT AND PAYMENT OF TRANSACTION COSTS; 26/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC – WITHOUT INCLUSION OF SPARTAN ASSETS, CO EXPECTS PRODUCTION TO INCREASE EACH QUARTER THROUGHOUT 2018; 12/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Emergency Suspension of Operating Authority of Spartan Installation and Repair LLC; 19/03/2018 – Spartan Motors to Attend the Seaport Global Securities Transports & Industrials Conference on March 21; 22/03/2018 – Modine Awarded Spartan Motors’ Diamond Award; 29/05/2018 – Spartan Motors Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Vermillion Energy to buy Spartan Energy for about C$1.4 bln; 16/04/2018 – MOODY’S: VERMILION PURCHASE OF SPARTAN IS CREDIT POSITIVE

Spartan Motors, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engineers, makes, and sells heavy-duty and custom vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. The company has market cap of $416.79 million. It operates through three divisions: Emergency Response Vehicles, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles. It has a 34.68 P/E ratio. The Emergency Response Vehicles segment offers emergency response chassis and vehicles, and aerial ladder components, as well as aftermarket repair parts and accessories under the Spartan ERV brand name.