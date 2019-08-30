P-A-W Capital Cut Varonis Sys (VRNS) Holding as Stock Value Rose; As Starbucks (SBUX) Market Valuation Rose, Keybank National Association Has Cut Its Stake

P-A-W Capital Corp decreased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (VRNS) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.35% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49 million, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Varonis Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $68.37. About 195,395 shares traded. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has risen 0.01% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.01% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 12/03/2018 – Varonis Systems at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Rev $53.5M; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 53c; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS SEES 2Q REV. $61.5M TO $62.5M, EST. $61.3M; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $53.5M, EST. $49.7M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Varonis Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRNS); 20/03/2018 – Varonis Announces Dates and Cities for Customer Event Series; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees FY Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 7c; 26/04/2018 – Media Alert: Varonis Demos Latest Products and Presents Insights on Data-Centric Security at Dell Technologies World 2018; 24/04/2018 – Varonis Showcases Latest Products to Protect Data Security at IP Expo Manchester

Keybank National Association decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 11.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association sold 64,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 489,185 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.37 million, down from 553,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $96.68. About 3.28M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 18/05/2018 – Starbucks plans ambitious growth in China amid US trade tensions; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks: Agreement Stems From the Events in Philadelphia on April 12; 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay $7.15 billion to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business; 04/05/2018 – Nestle is reportedly close to deal with Starbucks on its grocery business; 17/04/2018 – This innovation comes as Starbucks has struggled over several quarters with weak sales in the U.S; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to Close All Stores Nationwide for Racial-Bias Education on May 29; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO SAYS STARBUCKS ALLIANCE IS NOT A DEFENSIVE MOVE; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks, Coffee Brands Fight California Ruling on Cancer Warnings; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to close all stores for one-day racial bias training; 02/05/2018 – DealReportr[Reg]: Starbucks may need caffeine boost from activist

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Papp L Roy Associate has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Perkins Coie holds 43,593 shares or 1.51% of its portfolio. Zevenbergen Cap Investments Lc accumulated 14,055 shares. Hamel Associate Inc accumulated 53,480 shares. Moreover, New Vernon Management Llc has 1.14% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 6,400 shares. 800 are owned by M&R Capital. West Oak Lc reported 0.3% stake. Garde Cap Incorporated stated it has 27,752 shares. 3,865 were reported by Hanson Mcclain Inc. Bluecrest Cap Limited holds 0.02% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 8,186 shares. Goldman Sachs, a New York-based fund reported 9.32 million shares. Bancorp holds 0.36% or 409,644 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 987,676 shares stake. Mengis Cap Mgmt reported 13,178 shares.

Keybank National Association, which manages about $16.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 18,825 shares to 747,801 shares, valued at $59.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 3,621 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,109 shares, and has risen its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.53 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 140,000 shares to 320,000 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 29 investors sold VRNS shares while 49 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 24.40 million shares or 2.67% more from 23.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stanley invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Cap Fund Mgmt Sa holds 0.01% or 13,552 shares. Invesco has 509,899 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 28,800 shares. Principal Fincl Gp reported 0% stake. Eventide Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.86% or 420,000 shares. Spark Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) for 31,136 shares. Duncker Streett holds 4 shares. Atria Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 4,368 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Management Ltd invested in 355,284 shares. North Run Capital Lp stated it has 7.32% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). 1.99 million were reported by Blackrock Inc. New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Numerixs Technologies holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) for 1,400 shares.

