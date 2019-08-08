P-A-W Capital Boosted Position in Usa Technologies (USAT); Prologis (PLD) Stake Boosted by Ci Investments Inc

P-A-W Capital Corp increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 77.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.08% . The hedge fund held 320,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $430.81M market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $7.18. About 730,720 shares traded. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.44% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.44% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 08/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $138 MLN TO $142 MLN; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q EPS 2c; 23/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING PRICED AT $11.00/SHR; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in USA Technologies; 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Year Strategic Alliance Agreement; 09/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Files Registration Statement on Form S-1 for Proposed Public Offering; 07/03/2018 Canteen Donates USAT Sweepstakes Grand Prize TESLA to Charities; 23/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q Rev $35.8M; 12/03/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14; RATING OUTPERFORM

Ci Investments Inc increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 0.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc bought 14,332 shares as the company's stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 2.27M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $163.64 million, up from 2.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $80.5. About 1.89 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500.

More notable recent USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: "USA Technologies (USAT) Announces Donald W. Layden Jr., Patricia A. Oelrich & Ingrid S. Stafford to Board – StreetInsider.com" on April 10, 2019, also Vendingmarketwatch.com with their article: "USA Technologies, Inc. Enters Into Second Consent Agreement With JPMorgan Chase Bank – VendingMarketWatch" published on November 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: "USA Tech shakes up management, audit nearing the finish line; shares up 22% – Seeking Alpha" on January 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 25 investors sold USAT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 30.81 million shares or 18.08% less from 37.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley stated it has 494,299 shares. Wasatch has invested 0.08% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Geode Cap Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Moreover, Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com has 0.02% invested in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) for 23,359 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management reported 112,830 shares stake. Bancshares Of America De has 28,163 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 0% or 114,400 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc invested in 283,188 shares. Vanguard Inc holds 2.83M shares. Goldman Sachs Gp stated it has 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Northern stated it has 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 16,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Foundation Ltd Company owns 474,066 shares. Blackrock reported 3.80M shares.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $6.93 million activity.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allot Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) by 75,000 shares to 525,000 shares, valued at $4.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Varonis Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MITK).

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 94,125 shares to 58,058 shares, valued at $22.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atlassian Corp Plc by 383,504 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,914 shares, and cut its stake in Berry Pete Corp.