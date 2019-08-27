P-A-W Capital Boosted Its Usa Technologies (USAT) Position by $560,000; Valuation Rose; As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Market Value Rose, Bbr Partners Has Upped Holding by $3.16 Million

Bbr Partners Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 63.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc bought 16,556 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 42,809 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.22M, up from 26,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $198.07. About 1.47M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 09/04/2018 – HUYA INC SAYS CREDIT SUISSE, GOLDMAN SACHS (ASIA) L.L.C, UBS INVESTMENT BANK ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 10/05/2018 – CARR, GOLDMAN’S CO-HEAD OF M&A, SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 08/03/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 12/04/2018 – BusinessNewsNetwork: BNN EXCLUSIVE: Goldman Sachs’ Jeff Currie says buy commodities, not equities; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Securities Division Chiefs to Leave Firm — 2d Update; 01/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS PACT WITH N.Y., FED COVERS 2008-2013 CONDUCT; 22/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs CEO calls reports of pending retirement ‘wishful’; 03/04/2018 – GOLDMAN HIRES AMAZON’S ELKAN FOR ARTIFICIAL-INTELLIGENCE PUSH; 18/05/2018 – Goldman, World Bank fund for women entrepreneurs hits $1 bln in investments; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman Sachs backs UK-based digital mortgage broker Trussle – Sky News

P-A-W Capital Corp increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 77.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.08% . The hedge fund held 320,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $480.01 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $8. About 432,824 shares traded. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.44% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.44% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q Rev $35.8M; 23/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING PRICED AT $11.00/SHR; 09/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Files Registration Statement on Form S-1 for Proposed Public Offering; 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Yr Strategic Alliance Agreement; 23/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering; 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Year Strategic Alliance Agreement; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q EPS 2c; 25/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering Generating Gross Proceeds of $75.7 Million; 12/03/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14; RATING OUTPERFORM; 22/03/2018 – USA Technologies Showcasing Integrated Enterprise Software and Digital Payments Platform at the NAMA Show 2018

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Nigerian Digital Freight Marketplace Kobo360 Raises $20 Million – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Thursday’s Market Minute: Futures Rise On Chinese Data – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Shake Shack, McKesson And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For August 6 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Financial Instagram Accounts To Follow – Benzinga” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These Fundamentals Make The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spears Abacus owns 0.05% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 2,040 shares. The New York-based Howe & Rusling has invested 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Burt Wealth Advsrs invested 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Strs Ohio accumulated 310,206 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Wallington Asset Llc invested 1.56% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Essex Financial Services Incorporated reported 3,221 shares. Stanley Cap Mngmt Limited reported 23,719 shares stake. Northstar Asset Llc holds 1,850 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Levin Capital Strategies Lp invested in 0.03% or 1,500 shares. Eagle Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 6.21M shares or 4.52% of its portfolio. Greenleaf Trust reported 3,819 shares. Serv Automobile Association reported 171,794 shares. D E Shaw & Inc holds 27,662 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Essex Inv Lc holds 0.57% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 20,012 shares.

Bbr Partners Llc, which manages about $7.35B and $769.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oreilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1,879 shares to 10,984 shares, valued at $4.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B) by 403,434 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.89 million shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $6.93 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 25 investors sold USAT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 30.81 million shares or 18.08% less from 37.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Service Advsrs Inc accumulated 34,195 shares. California State Teachers Retirement, a California-based fund reported 89,543 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs holds 4,133 shares or 0% of its portfolio. S Squared Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 488,031 shares. Chevy Chase Inc owns 10,750 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Paw Corporation has 320,000 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 273,258 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru has invested 0.19% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Moreover, Greenwood Cap Associate Limited has 0.04% invested in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) for 33,386 shares. Charles Schwab Inv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). State Street reported 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 25,100 shares. Verition Fund Management Limited Company invested in 422,604 shares. 16,750 were reported by Barclays Public Limited. Gilder Gagnon Howe Limited Com has invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT).

More notable recent USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why USA Technologies, Inc. Stock Fell 55.7% in September – The Motley Fool” on October 04, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “USAT Announces Expansion of Seed Markets Integration with Multiple Micro Market Providers – Business Wire” published on April 24, 2019, Vendingmarketwatch.com published: “USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Nasdaq Hearing Panel Grants Extension to Regain Compliance – VendingMarketWatch” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “USA Technologies Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Acceptance of Plan to Regain Compliance – Business Wire” published on November 14, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “USA Technologies (USAT) Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Delisting Notification – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: March 04, 2019.