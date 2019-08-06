P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (PTSI) Is At $50.90 Formed Wedge; Mig Capital Has Upped Its Electronic Arts (EA) Stake

Mig Capital Llc increased Electronic Arts Inc (EA) stake by 2.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mig Capital Llc acquired 11,800 shares as Electronic Arts Inc (EA)’s stock declined 2.49%. The Mig Capital Llc holds 488,300 shares with $49.63 million value, up from 476,500 last quarter. Electronic Arts Inc now has $26.74 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.63% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $88.59. About 4.73M shares traded or 16.57% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 07/03/2018 – EA and Maxis lnvite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Electronic Arts Inc. To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – Electronic Arts Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Vivek Paul and Denise F. Warren to Retire From Board; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Adds Electronic Arts, Cuts Celgene: 13F; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS LAURA MIELE WILL BECOME CO’S CHIEF STUDIOS OFFICER; 20/03/2018 – Drift Racer Vs Gamer: The Ultimate Need For Speed™ Battle; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Rev $5.6B; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (PTSI) formed wedge up with $54.46 target or 7.00% above today's $50.90 share price. P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (PTSI) has $301.33 million valuation. The stock decreased 6.45% or $3.51 during the last trading session, reaching $50.9. About 2,542 shares traded. P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) has risen 13.97% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.97% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. shares while 12 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 1.56 million shares or 0.45% more from 1.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Inv Prtn stated it has 187 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio owns 1,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI). 58,170 were reported by Bridgeway Capital Inc. Renaissance Technology Llc invested 0.02% in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI). Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI). Legal And General Grp Inc Public Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 326 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 395,212 shares. Axa reported 9,799 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.08% invested in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) for 9,000 shares. Citigroup reported 0% of its portfolio in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI). Prelude Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 355 shares. Tower Ltd (Trc) holds 928 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bancorporation Of America De owns 533 shares. Pacific Ridge Cap Prtn Ltd invested in 1.73% or 131,867 shares.

Analysts await P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, down 11.84% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.52 per share. PTSI’s profit will be $7.93M for 9.50 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.55% negative EPS growth.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 90 were accumulated by Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Ltd. Natixis LP stated it has 346,269 shares. Utah Retirement Sys has 55,978 shares. Srs Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 5.83% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 1.60 million are owned by Alkeon Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Waddell Reed Inc has 4.08M shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.1% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Mackay Shields reported 0.03% stake. Zebra Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2,587 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Com owns 75,456 shares. Schwartz Investment Counsel owns 0.21% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 38,000 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems, a New York-based fund reported 454,536 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited reported 1.09M shares. Comerica State Bank holds 0.06% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 79,526 shares.