P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. (PTSI) and YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) Contrasting side by side

P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) and YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) compete with each other in the Trucking sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. 52 0.65 N/A 5.09 10.95 YRC Worldwide Inc. 6 0.02 N/A -0.46 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. 0.00% 22.4% 6.7% YRC Worldwide Inc. 0.00% 4.3% -0.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.78 beta indicates that P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. is 78.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. YRC Worldwide Inc.’s 374.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 4.74 beta.

Liquidity

1.1 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. Its rival YRC Worldwide Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than YRC Worldwide Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 YRC Worldwide Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

YRC Worldwide Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 consensus target price and a 41.24% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. and YRC Worldwide Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 27.7% and 67% respectively. Insiders owned 18.1% of P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. shares. Comparatively, 6.8% are YRC Worldwide Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. 18.36% 3.03% 7.63% -5.85% 41.33% 41.33% YRC Worldwide Inc. -5.56% -27.95% -25.27% -8.65% -48.78% 72.7%

For the past year P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. has weaker performance than YRC Worldwide Inc.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; and consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise, and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units. The company also offers brokerage and logistics services, such as transportation scheduling, routing, mode selection, transloading, and other services related to the transportation of freight. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a fleet of 1,855 trucks, which includes 357 trucks leased under operating leases and 578 independent contractor trucks; and 5,699 trailers comprising 232 trailers leased under operating leases. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Tontitown, Arkansas.

YRC Worldwide Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. Its YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments. It serves manufacturing, wholesale, retail, and government customers. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had a fleet of approximately 7,700 tractors comprising 6,200 owned and 1,500 leased; and 31,000 trailers consisting of 24,900 owned and 6,100 leased. The companyÂ’s Regional Transportation segment provides regional delivery services, which include next-day local area delivery and second-day services, consolidation/distribution services, protect-from-freezing and hazardous materials handling, truck loading, and other specialized offerings; guaranteed and expedited delivery services that consist of day-definite, hour-definite, and time definite capabilities; interregional delivery services; and cross-border delivery services, as well as operates hollandregional.com, reddawayregional.com, and newpenn.com, which are e-commerce Websites offering online resources to manage transportation activities. This segment had a fleet of approximately 6,600 tractors, including 5,000 owned and 1,600 leased; and 13,500 trailers comprising 10,800 owned and 2,700 leased. The company was formerly known as Yellow Roadway Corporation and changed its name to YRC Worldwide Inc. in January 2006. YRC Worldwide Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.