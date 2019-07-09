P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. (PTSI) and Schneider National Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Comparison side by side

Both P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) and Schneider National Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) compete on a level playing field in the Trucking industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. 52 0.64 N/A 5.09 10.95 Schneider National Inc. 20 0.63 N/A 1.46 13.16

In table 1 we can see P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. and Schneider National Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Schneider National Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Schneider National Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. and Schneider National Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. 0.00% 22.4% 6.7% Schneider National Inc. 0.00% 12.4% 7.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, Schneider National Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2. Schneider National Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. and Schneider National Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Schneider National Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Schneider National Inc.’s consensus price target is $29, while its potential upside is 64.12%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 27.7% of P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 45.8% of Schneider National Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 18.1% of P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. shares. Competitively, Schneider National Inc. has 10.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. 18.36% 3.03% 7.63% -5.85% 41.33% 41.33% Schneider National Inc. -2.13% -7.49% -15.63% -16.18% -31.74% 3.21%

For the past year P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. was more bullish than Schneider National Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. beats Schneider National Inc.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; and consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise, and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units. The company also offers brokerage and logistics services, such as transportation scheduling, routing, mode selection, transloading, and other services related to the transportation of freight. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a fleet of 1,855 trucks, which includes 357 trucks leased under operating leases and 578 independent contractor trucks; and 5,699 trailers comprising 232 trailers leased under operating leases. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Tontitown, Arkansas.

Schneider National, Inc., a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. The companyÂ’s truckload services include standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature controlled, final mile delivery, and customized solutions for high-value and time-sensitive loads. It also offers intermodal services, including door-to-door container on flat car service, including rail and over-the-road transportation; and logistics, which consists of non-asset brokerage, supply chain services, and import/export services. In addition, the company is involved in equipment leasing to third parties, such as leasing trucks to owner-operators; and provision of insurance for the company and owner-operators. Schneider National, Inc. was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.