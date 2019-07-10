P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. (PTSI) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) is a company in the Trucking industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.7% of P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.02% of all Trucking’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.70% of all Trucking companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. 0.00% 22.40% 6.70% Industry Average 5.31% 17.53% 8.87%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. N/A 52 10.95 Industry Average 152.53M 2.87B 14.83

P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower P/E ratio P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.75 1.22 2.56

The potential upside of the competitors is 32.27%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. 18.36% 3.03% 7.63% -5.85% 41.33% 41.33% Industry Average 3.02% 3.53% 6.44% 16.73% 15.11% 19.83%

For the past year P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.63 and has 1.64 Quick Ratio. P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc.

Risk and Volatility

P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. has a beta of 1.78 and its 78.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc.’s competitors are 57.71% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.58 beta.

Dividends

P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc.’s competitors beat P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; and consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise, and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units. The company also offers brokerage and logistics services, such as transportation scheduling, routing, mode selection, transloading, and other services related to the transportation of freight. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a fleet of 1,855 trucks, which includes 357 trucks leased under operating leases and 578 independent contractor trucks; and 5,699 trailers comprising 232 trailers leased under operating leases. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Tontitown, Arkansas.