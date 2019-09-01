P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. (PTSI) and Echo Global Logistics Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) and Echo Global Logistics Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Trucking industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. 53 0.61 N/A 5.37 10.88 Echo Global Logistics Inc. 22 0.23 N/A 0.90 23.40

Table 1 highlights P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. and Echo Global Logistics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Echo Global Logistics Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Echo Global Logistics Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. and Echo Global Logistics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. 0.00% 17.4% 5.2% Echo Global Logistics Inc. 0.00% 6.5% 2.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.55 beta indicates that P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. is 55.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Echo Global Logistics Inc. has a 2 beta which is 100.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Echo Global Logistics Inc. which has a 1.3 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. Echo Global Logistics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. and Echo Global Logistics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Echo Global Logistics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

On the other hand, Echo Global Logistics Inc.’s potential upside is 36.38% and its average target price is $27.33.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. and Echo Global Logistics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27.4% and 98%. P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 17%. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.7% of Echo Global Logistics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. 7.15% -6.33% 20.86% 13.44% 13.97% 48.21% Echo Global Logistics Inc. 5.72% 6.36% -5.81% -12.51% -34.9% 3.59%

For the past year P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. has stronger performance than Echo Global Logistics Inc.

Summary

P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Echo Global Logistics Inc.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; and consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise, and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units. The company also offers brokerage and logistics services, such as transportation scheduling, routing, mode selection, transloading, and other services related to the transportation of freight. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a fleet of 1,855 trucks, which includes 357 trucks leased under operating leases and 578 independent contractor trucks; and 5,699 trailers comprising 232 trailers leased under operating leases. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Tontitown, Arkansas.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It uses a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs. The company offers services in various transportation modes, such as truckload, less-than truckload, small parcel, inter-modal, domestic air, and expedited and international. Its principal transportation management and logistics services include rate negotiation; procurement of transportation; shipment execution and tracking; carrier management, selection, reporting, and compliance; executive dashboard presentations and detailed shipment reports; freight bill payment and audit; claims processing and service refund management; design and management of inbound client freight programs; individually configured Web portals and self-service data warehouses; enterprise resource planning integration with transactional shipment data; and integration of shipping applications into client e-commerce sites, as well as back-end reports customized to the internal reporting needs of the business. The company serves clients operating in various industries, such as manufacturing, construction, food and beverage, consumer products, and retail. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.