Oz Management LP Upped Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Position By $311.63 Million; DOLLARAMA ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (DLMAF) Shorts Lowered By 24.93%

DOLLARAMA INC ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had a decrease of 24.93% in short interest. DLMAF’s SI was 2.33 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 24.93% from 3.11M shares previously. With 3,300 avg volume, 707 days are for DOLLARAMA INC ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:DLMAF)’s short sellers to cover DLMAF’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.47% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $37.09. About 100 shares traded. Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Oz Management Lp increased Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) stake by 11135.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oz Management Lp acquired 3.54M shares as Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI)’s stock declined 1.52%. The Oz Management Lp holds 3.57M shares with $315.82 million value, up from 31,800 last quarter. Nxp Semiconductors N V now has $27.93 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.92% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $100.21. About 2.34 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm to refile China application to get NXP deal cleared; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to March 23; 13/04/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm refile with MOFCOM; 15/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: Qualcomm-NXP deal still on hold in China, trade talks with US eyed – sources – The Edge Markets; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127.50 FROM $111; 02/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors 1Q Rev $2.269B; 18/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors Climbs on Report of China Regulatory Progress; 21/03/2018 – China Said Pushing Qualcomm for More NXP Fixes in Latest Hurdle; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm re-elects 10 existing directors to board at annual meeting; 27/05/2018 – Report on Business: Qualcomm to meet with Chinese regulators in push to clear US$44-billion NXP deal

Dollarama Inc. operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. The company has market cap of $11.53 billion. The companyÂ’s stores offer consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, including private label and branded products. It has a 30.45 P/E ratio. As of September 7, 2017, it operated 1,125 stores.

Oz Management Lp decreased Vistra Energy Corp stake by 898,706 shares to 5.51 million valued at $141.06 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 2.74M shares and now owns 11.79M shares. Gtt Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) was reduced too.

