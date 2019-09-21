Oz Management LP Upped Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Holding by $16.93 Million as Stock Price Declined; Wright Investors Service Holding in Home Depot (HD) Raised by $440,289 as Valuation Rose

Wright Investors Service Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 8.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc bought 2,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 28,494 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.93M, up from 26,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $224.67. About 7.07M shares traded or 79.83% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q CALL HAS ENDED; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CFO SAYS MONTH TO DATE, MAY COMP SALES ARE DOUBLE DIGIT POSITIVE- CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Two DPD officers critically wounded in shooting at Dallas Home Depot -; 05/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6.7 PCT; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Shrugs Off Winter Blues; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: THURSDAY: Speaker Ryan to Visit Home Depot Headquarters in Atlanta; 24/04/2018 – HD: Police Incident (Dallas) Multiple Dallas PD units are working a situation in the 11600 block of Forest Central Drive. Suspect on foot last seen wearing white shirt and dark pants armed with a gun. Air-1 and K9 requested. AVOID THIS AREA; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Blames Weather for Sales Miss (Video); 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: MAY SAME-STORE SALES UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 174,549 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 1.90 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $185.79M, up from 1.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $104.8. About 3.35 million shares traded or 0.20% up from the average. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 24/05/2018 – ELLIOTT ASSOCIATES SAYS NOW HAS COMBINED ECONOMIC EXPOSURE OF ABOUT 4.95% STAKE IN NXP SEMICONDUCTORS AS OF MAY 22 – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – Qualcomm: NXP Tender Offer Is Now Scheduled to Expire at 5:00 P.M., NYC Time, on April 20; 24/05/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS HOLDER ELLIOTT CONFIRMS 4.95% EXPOSURE; 17/05/2018 – Qualcomm: NXP Approval Getting Close, Says RBC — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – Márcio Magalhães Silva: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover; 27/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Qualcomm to meet with Chinese regulators in push to clear US$44-billion NXP deal; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 6, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s $44 Billion Purchase of NXP Has ‘Hard to Resolve’ Issues: China; 25/04/2018 – The semiconductor company also took steps to refile a takeover bid for Dutch semiconductor company NXP Semiconductors; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM – UNCERTAIN IF NXP SEMICONDUCTORS DEAL WILL BE CONSUMMATED ON OR BEFORE JUNE 1, 2018

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28 billion and $18.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 167,552 shares to 1.17M shares, valued at $190.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqiyi Inc by 1.64 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 668,386 shares, and cut its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:HIIQ).

