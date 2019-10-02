Oz Management LP Upped Illumina (ILMN) Stake; As Transportador Gas Sur (TGS) Stock Price Rose, Holder Ashmore Group Plc Has Trimmed by $2.78 Million Its Stake

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 291.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 26,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 35,600 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.11 million, up from 9,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $6 during the last trading session, reaching $290.02. About 463,457 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 05/03/2018 – Illumina Health Offers GAlNSWave in Scottsdale; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.02; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.85; 29/05/2018 – Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentations; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – EXPANDS ILLUMINA’S ONCOLOGY OFFERINGS FOR NEXTSEQ 550DX; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.59, REV VIEW $3.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for

Ashmore Group Plc decreased its stake in Transportador Gas Sur (TGS) by 84.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc sold 198,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 50.97% . The institutional investor held 36,943 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $534,000, down from 235,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Transportador Gas Sur for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.38. About 63,904 shares traded. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) has declined 4.93% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TGS News: 11/05/2018 – FITCH RATES NOVA TRANSPORTADORA DO SUDESTE SA’S PROPOSED; 19/04/2018 – Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. Commences Tender Offer For Any And All Of Its 9.625% Notes Due 2020; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s New Notes ‘B+’; 27/04/2018 – Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. Announces The Tender Results And Settlement Of The Cash Tender Offer For Any And All Of Its; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Nova Transportadora do Sudeste SA’s Proposed Debentures Issuance ‘AAA(bra)’; 03/04/2018 – Argentina’s TGS to build Vaca Muerta gas pipeline, conditioning plant; 16/04/2018 – TGS Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Transportadora de gas del Peru at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 16/04/2018 – FITCH RATES TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS INTERNACIONAL’S PROPOSED; 13/03/2018 TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL SUR SA TGS.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28 billion and $18.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 101,924 shares to 2.49M shares, valued at $223.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortive Corp by 11,723 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,165 shares, and cut its stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT).

Analysts await Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.01 EPS, down 93.75% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.16 per share. TGS’s profit will be $1.55 million for 209.50 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -98.33% negative EPS growth.