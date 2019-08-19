Oz Management LP Upped Holding in Nextera Energy (NEE) as Valuation Rose; As Visa (V) Share Price Rose, Cantillon Capital Management Has Cut Stake

Cantillon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 0.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc sold 10,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 2.72M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $425.22M, down from 2.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $399.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $178.23. About 8.16M shares traded or 16.10% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 896.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 313,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 348,822 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.43M, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $217.53. About 2.62 million shares traded or 54.29% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 10/05/2018 – NextEra Energy honored with Visionary Award for Innovation in Shared Value; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. REACHES PACTS TO BUY GULF POWER, FL CITY; 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Ri; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Earnings More Than Double in First Quarter; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio, sources say [20:21 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 08/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. FILES FOR $800M FLOATING RATE DEBS; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – PROCEEDS FROM DEALS INTENDED TO BE USED TO REDUCE DEBT AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – NOW EXPECTS 12-15 PCT/YR GROWTH IN LIMITED PARTNER DISTRIBUTIONS AS “REASONABLE RANGE OF EXPECTATIONS” THROUGH AT LEAST 2023

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma invested 2.47% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Athena Lc stated it has 1,725 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Callahan Advisors Lc invested in 8,185 shares. Interocean Capital Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.08% or 5,631 shares. Grand Jean Mngmt reported 101,382 shares or 6.45% of all its holdings. Cumberland Advsrs stated it has 2,070 shares. Voya Limited Co reported 3.33M shares stake. Vestor Ltd Liability Corp reported 92,250 shares stake. Fayerweather Charles holds 2,125 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct holds 31,866 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Provident Inv has invested 8.69% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Inc Va invested in 0.09% or 1,873 shares. Private Mgmt Group Incorporated Inc reported 1,562 shares. Duncker Streett reported 0.81% stake. 4,141 were reported by Lee Danner Bass.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 31.16 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Richard Bernstein Limited Liability Corp has 45,406 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bank Ag invested 0.65% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Peconic Prtn Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 3,900 shares. Washington-based Brighton Jones Ltd Com has invested 0.05% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co holds 2,192 shares. Mcmillion Management holds 0.35% or 3,305 shares in its portfolio. 1,142 were reported by King Wealth. Moors & Cabot holds 0.47% or 36,802 shares. Arete Wealth Limited Liability stated it has 6,635 shares. 1.41M are held by Principal. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors reported 6,045 shares stake. Parsec Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.12% or 9,377 shares in its portfolio. Proffitt Goodson reported 13 shares. Strategic Finance Serv reported 36,209 shares. Lakeview Capital Lc invested 0.4% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28B and $16.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Overstock Com Inc Del (Call) (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 206,600 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $831,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortive Corp by 1,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,888 shares, and cut its stake in Himax Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:HIMX).