Oz Management LP Trimmed Tesla (TSLA) Position by $310.93 Million; S Muoio & Company Trimmed Centurylink (CTL) Holding as Share Value Rose

Oz Management Lp decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 93.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp analyzed 1.39M shares as the company's stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 96,100 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.48M, down from 1.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $240.87. About 5.70 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500.

S Muoio & Company decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 80.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company analyzed 500,000 shares as the company's stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 120,850 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.42 million, down from 620,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.5. About 6.66M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $25.31 million activity. $232,720 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) was bought by DENHOLM ROBYN M. 360 shares valued at $79,816 were bought by Wilson-Thompson Kathleen on Wednesday, August 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1.

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28B and $18.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Momo Inc (Put) by 20,900 shares to 1.75M shares, valued at $62.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hexo Corp by 202,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 309,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cryoport Inc.

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-1.40 earnings per share, down 180.00% or $3.15 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual earnings per share reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.39% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.29 in 2019Q1.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.35 million activity. STOREY JEFFREY K had bought 50,000 shares worth $491,480 on Thursday, May 23. $196,600 worth of stock was bought by GLENN T MICHAEL on Wednesday, May 22. PERRY HARVEY P bought $109,192 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, May 15. $147,155 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares were bought by Dev Indraneel.