Oz Management LP Trimmed New York Times Co (NYT) Position; Illumina (ILMN) Sellers Increased By 1.34% Their Shorts

Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) had an increase of 1.34% in short interest. ILMN’s SI was 2.53M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 1.34% from 2.50M shares previously. With 940,800 avg volume, 3 days are for Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN)’s short sellers to cover ILMN’s short positions. The stock increased 1.80% or $5.34 during the last trading session, reaching $302.34. About 681,466 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 02/05/2018 – Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentation; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquires Edico Genome To Accelerate Genomic Data Analysis; 30/05/2018 – Designer babies are just one example of the ethical dilemmas faced by the genomics industry Illumina CEO Francis deSouza’s company makes machines that let companies like 23andMe understand their customers’ DNA; 05/03/2018 – Illumina Health Offers GAlNSWave in Scottsdale; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Illumina Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ILMN); 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 Revenue Up 15%-16%; 08/03/2018 – ONCOCYTE CORP – INITIAL RESULTS SHOW ILLUMINA PLATFORM COULD PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT STUDIES NECESSARY FOR DETERMAVU COMMERCIALIZATION; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.75 TO $4.85, EST. $4.59; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on

Oz Management Lp decreased New York Times Co (NYT) stake by 1.34% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Oz Management Lp sold 68,688 shares as New York Times Co (NYT)’s stock rose 7.34%. The Oz Management Lp holds 5.07M shares with $165.48M value, down from 5.14M last quarter. New York Times Co now has $4.82B valuation. The stock increased 3.57% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $29.01. About 1.28M shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 09/03/2018 – Save the Redwoods League & New York Times Bestselling Author T. A. Barron Launch “Reading the Redwoods” Contest for Elementary; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – NYT: U.S. investigating Cambridge Analytica; 07/05/2018 – Full transcript: New York Times journalist Amy Chozick on Recode Media Her new book is “Chasing Hillary.”; 02/05/2018 – Trump To Hire Clinton Impeachment Lawyer Flood As Cobb Retires: NY Times — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – The New York Times Company to Webcast its Presentation at the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 30/05/2018 – President Donald Trump asked Attorney General Jeff Sessions to reverse his decision to recuse himself from the Russia probe, according to The New York Times; 13/03/2018 – Trump may select Energy Secretary Rick Perry for the position, the New York Times reports, citing two people close to the White House; 28/05/2018 – Full Page “Dear Facebook” Letter In The New York Times from MeWe, the Competitor Mark Zuckerberg Refuses to Name; 16/04/2018 – PULITZER PRIZE FOR PUBLIC SERVICE JOURNALISM AWARDED TO NEW YORK TIMES AND NEW YORKER; 16/04/2018 – PULITZER PRIZE FOR NATIONAL JOURNALISM AWARDED TO NEW YORK TIMES AND WASHINGTON POST

More notable recent Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With 45% Earnings Growth, Did Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Outperform The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on October 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Illumina A Long-Term Buy, With Caveats – Seeking Alpha” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Illumina vs. Guardant Health – The Motley Fool” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 40 investors sold Illumina, Inc. shares while 229 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 129.16 million shares or 24.32% less from 170.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cypress Asset Management Tx, Texas-based fund reported 3,130 shares. Synovus Corporation reported 199 shares. Nomura Inc has 0.02% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 11,841 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 104,879 shares. Alpine Woods Ltd Liability Corp owns 1.38% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 18,031 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca accumulated 400 shares. Ameriprise Fin Inc holds 0.23% or 1.39 million shares in its portfolio. Pitcairn Co owns 2,958 shares. Horizon Invs Ltd Com accumulated 780 shares. Invesco Limited invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has 0.07% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Wellington Shields Com Ltd Liability Com reported 71,546 shares stake. The California-based Covington Capital Mgmt has invested 0% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Bb&T Secs Ltd Llc reported 1,853 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Atria Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 101,883 shares.

Illumina, Inc. provides sequencing and array solutions for genetic analysis. The company has market cap of $43.14 billion. The companyÂ’s sequencing by synthesis technology provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes. It has a 48.01 P/E ratio. It also offers arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow for the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Among 4 analysts covering Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Illumina has $35500 highest and $30000 lowest target. $335.75’s average target is 11.05% above currents $302.34 stock price. Illumina had 7 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of ILMN in report on Tuesday, July 30 with “Buy” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of ILMN in report on Tuesday, July 30 with “Overweight” rating. On Wednesday, September 25 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) rating on Tuesday, July 30. Canaccord Genuity has “Hold” rating and $30000 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold NYT shares while 67 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 138.74 million shares or 4.08% less from 144.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Co owns 75,726 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman Comm has 0% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Granite Inv Prns Llc invested in 645,334 shares. Tci Wealth Incorporated has 15 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 37,538 shares. 278,145 were accumulated by Amer Int Group. Twin Tree Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 1,415 shares. Lateef Inv Mgmt LP has 884,380 shares. Shelton Cap Management accumulated 9,283 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 24,599 shares. Landscape Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 29,365 shares. Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 46,273 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Research Inc accumulated 218,400 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Limited Com has 15,000 shares. 23,180 are held by Csat Inv Advisory Lp.

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 26.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.15 per share. NYT’s profit will be $18.26M for 65.93 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.29% negative EPS growth.

Oz Management Lp increased Yeti Hldgs Inc (Put) stake by 46,400 shares to 117,000 valued at $3.39 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Unisys Corp (Prn) stake by 1.00 million shares and now owns 17.80M shares. Nio Inc (Put) was raised too.

More notable recent The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) news were published by: Nytimes.com which released: “Attack Leaves Wall Streetâ€™s Iconic Bull With a Gash on Its Horn – The New York Times” on September 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Failing Or Succeeding? Trump Renews Criticism On The New York Times – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Think About Buying The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Note On The New York Times Company’s (NYSE:NYT) ROE and Debt To Equity – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.