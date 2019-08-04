Oz Management LP Trimmed Its Stake in Mastercard (MA) by $14.36 Million; Lodge Hill Capital Has Cut Stake in Deere & Co (DE) as Shares Rose

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 60.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc sold 94,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 60,833 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.72 million, down from 154,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $158.7. About 2.19M shares traded or 0.49% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE SEES FY NET INCOME $2.3B, SAW $2.1B; 04/04/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SAYS VITAL THAT FARMERS HAVE EQUAL ACCESS TO THE GLOBAL MARKET; 21/03/2018 – Allen added that Deere would absorb the costs of higher steel prices and “work aggressively” to cut other costs to offset the impact; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS COMPANY MAY SWITCH INPUT MATERIALS DUE TO U.S. STEEL TARIFFS; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO. RAISES DIV; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: AGCO COULD BENEFIT AS IT HAS A HIGHER RELIANCE ON LATIN AMERICA, WHICH WILL BE THE BENEFICIARY OF THE US-CHINA TRADE WAR – BERENBERG; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – CONSTRUCTION AND FORESTRY SALES INCREASED 84 PERCENT FOR THE QUARTER; 30/05/2018 – DEERE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 69C/SHR FROM 60C, EST. 67C; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q Rev $10.72B; 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year

Oz Management Lp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 4.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp sold 61,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 1.39M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $326.24 million, down from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $269.45. About 4.25 million shares traded or 21.79% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 28/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $207; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Net $1.5B; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Cairns Vice Chairman After International Role; 26/04/2018 – IFC, MA TO EXPAND PACT TO FOCUS ON EMERGING MARKET INCLUSION; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES CHOON PHONG GOH TO BOARD; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open `Rock `n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 24/05/2018 – Aaron Lucchetti: Exclusive: Retailers met with Federal Reserve, FTC to raise concerns about a new online-payment initiative; 29/03/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 5 sales for $28.36 million activity. On Monday, July 29 Mastercard Foundation sold $6.67M worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 23,850 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trb LP reported 195,000 shares. Saybrook Nc has 19,255 shares for 1.97% of their portfolio. Bright Rock Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 2.13% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 27,000 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invests Incorporated stated it has 0.07% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Conestoga Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Numerixs Invest Tech holds 0.71% or 22,676 shares in its portfolio. Mufg Americas Holdings Corporation holds 89,245 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. 11,574 are owned by Farmers Savings Bank. First Foundation Advisors reported 90,877 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Com invested 0.77% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Brandywine Investment Ltd Liability stated it has 450 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameritas Investment Partners reported 40,047 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Tiger Glob Mngmt Ltd Company owns 549,932 shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28B and $16.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Momo Inc (Put) by 930,600 shares to 1.73M shares, valued at $66.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs Inc (Prn) by 8.59M shares in the quarter, for a total of 16.34 million shares, and has risen its stake in Carvana Co (Put).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pacific Glob Inv Mgmt Com stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Etrade Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,568 shares. Winch Advisory Services Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 89 shares in its portfolio. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma reported 0.02% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0.06% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) or 369,956 shares. Oppenheimer Asset stated it has 609 shares. Bluecrest Capital Limited has 0.02% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 2,500 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.24% or 1.16 million shares in its portfolio. Harvey Cap Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gru accumulated 25,606 shares. Delta Asset Limited Liability Corp Tn invested in 0.04% or 1,566 shares. Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans & Crocker has invested 0.35% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Van Eck Assocs Corp reported 425,185 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Invesco Limited reported 1.72M shares.

