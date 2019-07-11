Oz Management LP Trimmed Its New York Times Co (NYT) Holding; Capital Research Global Investors Lowered Generac Holdings (GNRC) Position By $33.14 Million

Capital Research Global Investors decreased Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) stake by 76.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Research Global Investors sold 649,900 shares as Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)’s stock rose 10.71%. The Capital Research Global Investors holds 200,900 shares with $10.29 million value, down from 850,800 last quarter. Generac Holdings Inc now has $4.30 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $69.08. About 540,116 shares traded or 34.15% up from the average. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 16.45% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical GNRC News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Generac Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNRC); 02/05/2018 – Generac Raises 2018 Net Sales Outlook to Improve 6%-8% Over the Prior Year; 21/03/2018 – Generac at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Adds Middleby, Exits Microsemi, Cuts Generac: 13F; 08/05/2018 – New CO-SENSE Carbon Monoxide Sensing and Shutdown Technology Improves Safety of Portable Generators; 02/05/2018 – GENERAC 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 62C; 02/05/2018 – GENERAC SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +8%; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EPS 42c; 14/03/2018 – Generac Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 21

Oz Management Lp decreased New York Times Co (NYT) stake by 16.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oz Management Lp sold 990,129 shares as New York Times Co (NYT)’s stock rose 7.68%. The Oz Management Lp holds 5.14M shares with $168.90 million value, down from 6.13 million last quarter. New York Times Co now has $5.79 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $34.88. About 1.20 million shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 48.81% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 07/05/2018 – Full transcript: New York Times journalist Amy Chozick on Recode Media Her new book is “Chasing Hillary.”; 22/03/2018 – 8 News NOW: #BREAKING: Exclusive video obtained by the New York Times shows the final days of 1 October shooter, Stephen Paddoc; 30/03/2018 – Frances Robles: EXCLUSIVE: New York Times has learned that Stephon Clark was shot eight times from behind or side, according to; 03/05/2018 – NEW YORK TIMES CO QTRLY ADVERTISING REVENUES $125.6 MLN VS $130 MLN; 19/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump Jr. met with Saudi, UAE envoy before election: NYT; 06/05/2018 – Podcast transcript: New York Times journalist @AmyChozick talks about her book “Chasing Hillary” on Recode Media; 26/04/2018 – New York Times: Caputo Had Been Interim Financial Chief Since March 1; 03/05/2018 – New York Times 1Q Rev $413.9M; 09/03/2018 – Save the Redwoods League & New York Times Bestselling Author T. A. Barron Launch “Reading the Redwoods” Contest for Elementary; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. weighs South Korea troop reduction: reports

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 22 investors sold GNRC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.33 million shares or 1.69% less from 57.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 3 analysts covering Generac Holdings (NYSE:GNRC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Generac Holdings had 5 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, July 1. Northcoast upgraded Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) rating on Friday, May 3. Northcoast has “Buy” rating and $7000 target. William Blair downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, February 6 report.

Analysts await Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 2.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.11 per share. GNRC’s profit will be $67.29M for 15.99 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Generac Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.68% EPS growth.

Capital Research Global Investors increased Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) stake by 1.26M shares to 4.44 million valued at $702.41M in 2019Q1. It also upped Keurig Dr Pepper Inc stake by 11.98M shares and now owns 16.90 million shares. Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) was raised too.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity. Jagdfeld Aaron also sold $1.06 million worth of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) shares.

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. NYT’s profit will be $31.54 million for 45.89 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.00% negative EPS growth.

Oz Management Lp increased Akcea Therapeutics Inc stake by 92,900 shares to 200,100 valued at $5.67 million in 2019Q1. It also upped New Age Beverages Corp (Put) stake by 239,300 shares and now owns 246,300 shares. Akcea Therapeutics Inc (Put) was raised too.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $1.28 million activity. BENTEN R ANTHONY sold $460,736 worth of stock or 14,700 shares. Shares for $360,535 were sold by Caputo Roland A. on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold NYT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 144.64 million shares or 2.17% more from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.