Oz Management LP Trimmed Applied Optoelectronics (Put) (AAOI) Holding by $1.19 Million as Stock Price Declined; Stifel Financial Position in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Decreased by $5.17 Million as Stock Value Rose

Oz Management Lp decreased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics Inc (Put) (AAOI) by 57.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp sold 99,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.42% . The hedge fund held 73,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $899,000, down from 173,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Applied Optoelectronics Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $182.66M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $9.12. About 664,174 shares traded or 8.08% up from the average. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) has declined 73.60% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.60% the S&P500. Some Historical AAOI News: 15/05/2018 – RAGING CAPITAL EXITED TWLO, AEO, AAOI IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics Sees 2Q Rev $75M-$81M; 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics 1Q EPS 11c; 15/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 06/03/2018 Applied Optoelectronics to Host Investor Session at OFC; 20/04/2018 – DJ Applied Optoelectronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAOI); 05/04/2018 – APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS – ON MARCH 30, CO EXECUTED FIRST AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT, AMONG OTHERS (COLLECTIVELY, THE AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY); 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics Sees 2Q Adj EPS 39c-Adj EPS 52c; 08/03/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics Announces 200 Gbps PAM4 PIN Photodiode Array; 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics 1Q Adj EPS 28c

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 35.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stifel Financial Corp sold 129,222 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 233,312 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.43M, down from 362,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stifel Financial Corp who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $44.58. About 3.76M shares traded or 24.79% up from the average. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – PHASE lll MOXETUMOMAB PASUDOTOX CLINICAL TRIAL MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 22/03/2018 – Astra’s Lokelma Approved After Plant Deficiencies Led to Delays; 27/04/2018 – Cognitive Impairment Disorders Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2018 – Key Players Are Eli Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/04/2018 – Top AstraZeneca I/O vet Robert Iannone jumps to Immunomedics as R&D chief as BLA looms $IMMU; 18/05/2018 – AZN LOOKING FORWARD TO WORKING ON SOLUTIONS ON PRICING: MALLON; 12/03/2018 – AstraZeneca: Phase 3 Mystic Trial Delayed for Imfinzi Antibody; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca hit by falling Crestor sales, higher costs; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Analysis Concludes the Trial Has Met Its Second of Two Primary Endpoints; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Clinically-meaningful Improvement in Patients Receiving Imfinzi Compared to Placebo; 29/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology Announces European Commission Authorization of Rubraca® (rucaparib) for Women with Recurrent Ovarian Cancer

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold AAOI shares while 35 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 12.37 million shares or 4.47% more from 11.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Serv Advsr Inc owns 23,487 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fmr has 6,473 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI). Northern Tru Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI). Vanguard Group Inc has 1.17 million shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI). Pub Sector Pension Invest Board, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 16,401 shares. Peconic Limited invested in 3,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Susquehanna Gp Limited Liability Partnership owns 324,460 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0% or 168 shares. 167,173 were reported by Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated Inc. Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co reported 0.07% stake. Hl Financial Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) for 37,619 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Liability holds 17,341 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% of its portfolio in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI).

More notable recent Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Applied Optoelectronics Showcases New Products at OFC – GlobeNewswire” on March 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Applied Optoelectronics Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 29, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Applied Optoelectronics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “40 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28B and $16.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs Inc (Prn) by 8.59 million shares to 16.34M shares, valued at $24.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canopy Growth Corp (Put) by 113,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 312,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Pyxus Intl Inc (Put).

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, down 36.62% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.71 per share. AZN’s profit will be $1.16B for 24.77 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.36% negative EPS growth.