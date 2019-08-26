Oz Management LP Stake in Wynn Resorts LTD (Call) (WYNN) Lifted by $44.70 Million; Parametrica Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Holding in United Bankshares West V (UBSI) by $491,004 as Share Price Declined

Parametrica Management Ltd decreased its stake in United Bankshares Inc West V (UBSI) by 68.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametrica Management Ltd sold 13,639 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 6,214 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $225,000, down from 19,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd who had been investing in United Bankshares Inc West V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $36.01. About 123,620 shares traded. United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) has risen 0.24% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UBSI News: 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – MARCH QTR NET NPA 16.49 PCT VS 11.96 PCT PREVIOUS QTR; 19/03/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA – EXERCISE OF CALL OPTION ON AT-1 BONDS; 11/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA TO RAISE FUNDS VIA RIGHTS/QIP/PUBLIC ISSUE; 23/04/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC UBA.LG SAYS NO DIVIDEND IS DECLARED IN RESPECT OF THE THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2018; 10/05/2018 – UNITED BANK TO RAISE MARGINAL COST OF FUNDS-BASED LENDING RATE; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – MARCH QTR INTEREST EARNED 21.88 BLN RUPEES VS 23.52 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK 4Q INTEREST EXPENSE 16.7B RUPEES; 20/03/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK CORP AUB.PS – FY NET INCOME 2.8 BLN PESOS, UP 23%; 23/03/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC UBA.LG – PROPOSE FINAL DIVIDEND OF 0.65 NAIRA PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK SAYS 2017 NET INCOME ROSE 23%

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Call) (WYNN) by 19.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 375,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.00% . The hedge fund held 2.33 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $277.81M, up from 1.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $105.48. About 942,829 shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 26/04/2018 – Somerville Patch: Wynn CEO Squashes Boston Harbor Sale Rumors; 04/05/2018 – ELAINE WYNN: GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDS VOTE AGAINST WYNN PROPOSAL; 29/05/2018 – GALAXY TO REMAIN PASSIVE INVESTOR IN WYNN RESORTS: LUI; 17/04/2018 – Elaine Wynn Letter Asks Board to Increase Its Size; 15/03/2018 – Steve Wynn May Seek to Sell His 12% Stake in Wynn Resorts–Update; 07/03/2018 – Las Vegas RJ: BREAKING:Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox told investors business this quarter is booming despite a sexual harassment; 16/04/2018 – Steve Wynn and Ex-Wife Elaine Wynn Settle Long-Running Litigation; 02/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts Urges Shareholders To Vote For Independent Directors At May Shareholder Meeting — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts Co-Founder and Largest Shareholder Elaine P. Wynn Forced to Sue Wynn Resorts for Improperly Refusing to Provide Sh; 23/03/2018 – WYNN MACAU LTD 1128.HK – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS HK$3.70 BLN VS HK$1.44 BLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 45 investors sold WYNN shares while 125 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 79.45 million shares or 3.75% more from 76.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 43,113 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 42,465 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Moreover, Oz Mngmt LP has 1.27% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Penn Mgmt Co invested in 0.11% or 3,211 shares. United Automobile Association owns 78,654 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Metropolitan Life Insur Company New York has 47,297 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Company owns 1.36 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Assoc Ltd has invested 0.01% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Com owns 6,250 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 2,100 were reported by North Star Investment. 352,721 are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Incorporated. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 17,514 shares. 4.03 million are held by Cap.

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28B and $16.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ceridian Hcm Hldg Inc by 31,200 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $3.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sunpower Corp (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 216,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,700 shares, and cut its stake in Altaba Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold UBSI shares while 63 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 73.11 million shares or 1.68% more from 71.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset owns 14,680 shares. Pennsylvania-based Janney Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Charles Schwab Inv stated it has 757,747 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Shell Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) for 16,010 shares. Basswood Capital Ltd has invested 0.42% in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.03% or 193,853 shares. 17,098 were reported by Sg Americas Secs Ltd. Raymond James & Associates invested in 0% or 38,720 shares. Paloma Prtn invested 0.01% of its portfolio in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Panagora Asset owns 0% invested in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) for 2,769 shares. First National Bank & Trust Of Omaha invested 0.34% of its portfolio in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). 9,884 are held by Bb&T. Ameriprise Fin Inc reported 378,683 shares. Naples Global Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI).

Analysts await United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 3.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.62 per share. UBSI’s profit will be $65.26M for 14.07 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by United Bankshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.