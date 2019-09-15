Oz Management LP Stake in Tesla (TSLA) Has Trimmed as Stock Price Rose; Guyasuta Investment Advisors Has Boosted Its Holding in Pepsico (PEP) as Valuation Rose

Oz Management Lp decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 93.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp sold 1.39 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 96,100 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.48M, down from 1.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $245.2. About 5.31 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 22/03/2018 – MOVE Guides Hires Susan Repo, Tesla’s Corporate Treasurer And VP of Finance, As Chief Financial Officer; 23/03/2018 – CNET: BREAKING: Tesla and SpaceX Facebook pages have been deleted following this tweet from @elonmusk. More to com; 16/04/2018 – A new report alleges that Tesla has repeatedly mislabeled and under-counted worker injuries making its safety record appear better than it actually is; 01/04/2018 – NTSB Says It’s `Unhappy’ Tesla Disclosed Details of Fatal Crash; 25/05/2018 – Tesla Flies In New Battery-production Line To ‘gigafactory’: Report — MarketWatch; 11/03/2018 – MUSK: TESLA AUTONOMOUS DRIVING 100%-200% SAFER BY END OF 2019; 30/03/2018 – The Weekly Fix: Haters Gonna Hate, Credit Raters Gonna Rate – Lessons for Tesla; 26/04/2018 – TESLA OPPOSES PROPOSAL THAT CHAIRMAN BE INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 16/04/2018 – German minister to carmakers: Invest in electric cars or lose out; 26/05/2018 – Tesla seeks to dismiss securities fraud lawsuit: US court document

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 1.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc bought 3,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 238,111 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.22 million, up from 234,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $190.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $136.44. About 4.01M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 23/04/2018 – Pepsi Announces Art of Football Streetwear Capsule Collection; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Announces Webcast of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 16/03/2018 – PepsiCo CEO Indra K. Nooyi 2017 Total Compensation Valued at $31.1M; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: On Track to Achieve Financial Targets Set Out at Beginning of Year; 21/05/2018 – Pepsi® And Dierks Bentley Celebrate Summer And Country Music With New Partnership And Music Experiences; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tries to Stem Declining Drink Volumes With New Products and Old Favorites — Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS ISSUES ARE IN NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES ONLY, PERFORMING WELL IN BEVERAGES INTERNATIONALLY; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q EPS 94c; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Forex Having Neutral Impact on 2018 Revenue, EPS

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22 million and $962.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 3,370 shares to 97,153 shares, valued at $10.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $25.31 million activity. $79,816 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) was bought by Wilson-Thompson Kathleen. Musk Elon bought 102,880 shares worth $25.00 million.

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-1.40 EPS, down 180.00% or $3.15 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual EPS reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.39% EPS growth.

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28 billion and $18.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc by 200,000 shares to 680,000 shares, valued at $34.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Turtle Beach Corp (Put) by 27,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Bilibili Inc (Put).