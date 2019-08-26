Oz Management LP Stake in Lowes Cos (LOW) Lifted by $16.74 Million as Share Value Declined; Stifel Financial Holding in Bluebird Bio (BLUE) Has Raised by $462,993

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 6.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 153,556 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 2.38 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $260.38M, up from 2.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $106.39. About 5.52M shares traded or 7.39% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s board of directors is actively searching for Niblock’s replacement; 14/05/2018 – CRAFTSMAN® Tools Now Available At Lowe’s Stores Nationwide And Lowes.com; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine Classes of CGCMT 2016-C1; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s 1Q Net $988M; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY18 Effective Income Tax Rate About 25.5%; 24/04/2018 – US Federal Government Authorizes Complaint Against Lowe Enterprises’ Terranea Resort Alleging Labor Law Violations, Says UNITE; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS INVESTMENT SHIFTING TO INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, SERVICE INDUSTRIES; 18/05/2018 – Lowe’s Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Synchrony’s 2018-2 card ABS

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE) by 48.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stifel Financial Corp bought 2,949 shares as the company's stock declined 6.01% . The institutional investor held 9,080 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, up from 6,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stifel Financial Corp who had been investing in Bluebird Bio Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $106.71. About 1.02 million shares traded or 75.31% up from the average. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 15.47% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold BLUE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 60.27 million shares or 1.60% more from 59.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmb Mngmt Llc owns 15,005 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Daiwa Secs Gp Inc stated it has 4,225 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sivik Glob Lc owns 17,705 shares or 1.03% of their US portfolio. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.13% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Ftb Advsrs Incorporated owns 209 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Asset Mgmt One Limited reported 10,930 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Corp holds 26 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ser Automobile Association holds 41,200 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Paloma Management holds 0.07% or 19,479 shares. Nuwave Investment Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Prudential reported 2,460 shares. Us Bank De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Hudson Bay LP has 15,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Brinker Capital stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Cibc Asset Mgmt invested in 1,780 shares.

Stifel Financial Corp, which manages about $35.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Finisar Corp (NASDAQ:FNSR) by 196,093 shares to 40,764 shares, valued at $947,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 7,899 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,448 shares, and cut its stake in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. The insider WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725. Another trade for 2,030 shares valued at $200,342 was made by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19.