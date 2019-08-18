Oz Management LP Raised By $44.70 Million Its Wynn Resorts LTD (Call) (WYNN) Holding; Ohio Valley Banc (OVBC) Sentiment Is 1.46

Ohio Valley Banc Corp (OVBC) investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.39, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 19 active investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 13 decreased and sold their holdings in Ohio Valley Banc Corp. The active investment managers in our database reported: 891,636 shares, up from 863,476 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Ohio Valley Banc Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 12 Increased: 13 New Position: 6.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding firm for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking services and products. The company has market cap of $152.62 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Banking and Consumer Finance. It has a 15.38 P/E ratio. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

The stock decreased 5.66% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $32.01. About 12,353 shares traded or 162.49% up from the average. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (OVBC) has declined 26.63% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.63% the S&P500. Some Historical OVBC News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Ohio Valley Banc Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OVBC); 26/04/2018 – Ohio Valley Banc 1Q EPS 71c; 04/04/2018 – Federal Register: Safety Zones; Coast Guard Sector Ohio Valley Annual and Recurring Safety Zones Update; 04/05/2018 – Strong thunderstorms threaten to hit Ohio Valley, New England and Texas; 04/04/2018 – Federal Register: Special Local Regulations; Sector Ohio Valley Annual and Recurring Special Local Regulations Update; 02/04/2018 S&PGRBulletin: Ohio Valley Elec. Rtgs Unafctd By FES Filing; 18/04/2018 – OVBC Announces Cash Dividend

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. holds 1.23% of its portfolio in Ohio Valley Banc Corp. for 31,350 shares. Wesbanco Bank Inc owns 100,763 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has 0.01% invested in the company for 23,900 shares. The Ohio-based Wealthtrust Fairport Llc has invested 0.01% in the stock. American International Group Inc, a New York-based fund reported 2,618 shares.

