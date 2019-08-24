Oz Management LP Position in Applied Optoelectronics (Put) (AAOI) Has Lowered as Share Value Declined; National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG) Shares Declined While Private Capital Management Has Lowered Stake

Oz Management Lp decreased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics Inc (Put) (AAOI) by 57.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp sold 99,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.42% . The hedge fund held 73,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $899,000, down from 173,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Applied Optoelectronics Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $182.66M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $9.12. About 627,903 shares traded or 3.01% up from the average. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) has declined 73.60% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.60% the S&P500. Some Historical AAOI News: 05/04/2018 – APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS – ON MARCH 30, CO EXECUTED FIRST AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT, AMONG OTHERS (COLLECTIVELY, THE AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY); 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics 1Q EPS 11c; 15/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 08/03/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics Announces 200 Gbps PAM4 PIN Photodiode Array; 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics Sees 2Q Adj EPS 39c-Adj EPS 52c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Applied Optoelectronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAOI); 06/03/2018 Applied Optoelectronics to Host Investor Session at OFC; 08/03/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics Showcases New Technology at OFC; 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics 1Q Rev $65.2M

Private Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG) by 33.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc sold 129,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.92% . The institutional investor held 258,678 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.77M, down from 388,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in National Fuel Gas Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $45.58. About 448,144 shares traded. National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) has declined 10.20% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.20% the S&P500. Some Historical NFG News: 03/05/2018 – National Fuel Gas 2Q Net $91.8M; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL 2Q OPER REV. $540.9M, EST. $575.5M (2 EST.); 21/04/2018 – DJ National Fuel Gas Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NFG); 17/04/2018 – National Fuel May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL REVISES 2018 EPS TO $3.20 TO $3.35; 08/03/2018 National Fuel Declares Quarterly Dividend and Reports Preliminary Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 16/03/2018 – National Fuel May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain; 05/04/2018 – Teleconference Announcement; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL SEES FY EPS $3.20 TO $3.35, EST. $3.28; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL 2Q OPER EPS $1.11, EST. $1.06

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 21 investors sold NFG shares while 104 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 61.38 million shares or 2.80% less from 63.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Co has invested 0% in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG). Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus reported 0.01% of its portfolio in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG). Sasco Cap Ct holds 0.06% of its portfolio in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) for 11,179 shares. First Merchants invested in 0.05% or 5,000 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Com invested in 13,969 shares. The Texas-based Moody Bankshares Division has invested 0.01% in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG). Aull And Monroe Invest owns 25,706 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) holds 0.25% or 448,296 shares. 548 were accumulated by Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc. Old Republic holds 0.43% of its portfolio in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) for 261,000 shares. Advisory Services Limited Com owns 7,287 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG). Goldman Sachs Grp stated it has 880,202 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Gabelli Investment Advisers has 6,900 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) for 2,871 shares.

Private Capital Management Llc, which manages about $900.00 million and $661.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 206,401 shares to 208,401 shares, valued at $30.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE:RJF) by 148,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,435 shares, and has risen its stake in Lakeland Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE).

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28 billion and $16.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Turtle Beach Corp (Put) by 58,300 shares to 85,500 shares, valued at $971,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unisys Corp (Prn) by 1.00 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 16.80 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY).