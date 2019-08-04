Oz Management LP Maintains Position in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI); Parker Hannifin (PH) Shareholder Lodge Hill Capital Has Boosted Stake

Lodge Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 32.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc bought 21,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.73% . The hedge fund held 88,325 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.16M, up from 66,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $168.99. About 981,795 shares traded or 2.92% up from the average. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 19/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Raises Dividend to 76c Vs. 66c; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $7.76-EPS $7.96; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – QTRLY ORDERS INCREASED 11% FOR TOTAL PARKER; 19/04/2018 – PARKER RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 76C/SHR VS 66C/SHR; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Asset Strategy Adds Walmart, Exits Parker-Hannifin; 19/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – NEW DIVIDEND REPRESENTS A 15% INCREASE OVER PREVIOUS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF 66 CENTS PER COMMON SHARE; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS ARE ADJUSTED FOR EXPECTED BUSINESS REALIGNMENT EXPENSES OF ABOUT $50 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Adama Technologies Announces Plan to Pursue Contracts With Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Parker Hannifin; 16/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 30/04/2018 – Parker Completes Divestiture of Facet Filtration Business to Filtration Group Corporation

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 11135.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 3.54 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 3.57 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $315.82 million, up from 31,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $100.46. About 3.03 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm is expecting to meet this week with China’s antitrust regulators in a final push to secure clearance for its proposed $44 billion acquisition of NXP Semiconductors; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP ASKED COMMERCE SECRETARY TO LOOK INTO ZTE SITUATION CONSISTENT WITH APPLICABLE LAWS AND REGULATIONS; 27/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Qualcomm to meet with Chinese regulators in push to clear US$44-billion NXP deal; 11/05/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP CASH TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET MAY 25; 19/03/2018 – GOOGLE PAY ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF MOBILE TICKETS FOR LAS VEGAS MONORAIL, POWERED BY NXP’S MIFARE TECHNOLOGY; 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors, Alibaba’s AliOS Enter Partnership for New In-Vehicle Experiences; 21/05/2018 – NXP Semi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS WON’T HOLD CALL NOR PROVIDE FORWARD GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – NXP, QUALCOMM RIVER HOLDINGS AGREED TO EXTEND END DATE OF THEIR PURCHASE AGREEMENT FROM APRIL 25, 2018 TO JULY 25, 2018

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $355,325 activity. Another trade for 319 shares valued at $54,806 was sold by Gentile Thomas C. The insider OBOURN CANDY M sold $150,178.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold PH shares while 199 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 98.71 million shares or 1.90% less from 100.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 16,496 shares. Etrade Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 2,615 shares. 503 were accumulated by Bluemountain Cap Limited Liability Corp. Endurance Wealth Mngmt holds 0.05% or 1,652 shares. 3,031 were reported by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Ltd Liability Corp. Finemark National Bank And owns 4,551 shares. Lockheed Martin holds 19,800 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Limited has 5,763 shares. Amica Retiree Med holds 0.09% or 605 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Com holds 0.25% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) or 27,017 shares. Dodge And Cox invested 0% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Koshinski Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 1,370 shares. Arrow stated it has 25 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The New York-based Element Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.08% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). 2,445 are held by Riverhead Cap Ltd.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28M and $365.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 9,500 shares to 105,654 shares, valued at $29.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 94,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,833 shares, and cut its stake in Aptiv Plc.

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28 billion and $16.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) by 29,600 shares to 40,400 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Himax Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 641,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,550 shares, and cut its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).