Oz Management LP Lowered Position in Mastercard (MA) as Share Price Rose; As Zoetis (ZTS) Market Value Rose, Hl Financial Services Has Trimmed by $823,000 Its Position

Oz Management Lp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 4.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp sold 61,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.39M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $326.24M, down from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $281.01. About 2.42 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard; 16/05/2018 – CPI Card Group’s Suite of Metal Card Solutions Earns Bronze Stevie® Award in 2018 American Business Awards®; 22/03/2018 – Mastercard Foundation to spend $100m in Rwanda to help create jobs; 02/05/2018 – CHINESE BANKS ARE ISSUING MASTERCARD CARDS AGAIN: HUND-MEJEAN; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires former Obama Trade Rep to Promote Card Use; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–Update; 01/05/2018 – Mastercard Pioneers Remote Biometric Card Enrollment; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN,; 08/05/2018 – Portuguese-Angolan Fashion Designer and Creator of the Mastercard Fashion Lounge Collection, Rose Palhares, Is Back at the 71st Edition of the Cannes Film Festival

Hl Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 6.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hl Financial Services Llc sold 8,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 123,733 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.46M, down from 131,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hl Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $115.45. About 808,532 shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 21.15% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q EPS 72c; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR ABOUT $2B; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – PURCHASE PRICE OF US $83 PER SHARE IN CASH, OR APPROXIMATELY $2.0 BLN IN AGGREGATE; 15/05/2018 – Zoetis Declares Third Quarter 2018 Dividend; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Zoetis’ Acquisition Of Abaxis Is Credit Negative; 21/04/2018 – DJ Zoetis Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZTS); 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –; 05/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $89 FROM $83; RATING OUTPERFORM; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Intends to Fund Purchase Through Combination of Existing Cash and New Debt; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS – DEAL AGREEMENT PROVIDES THAT TERMINATION FEE OF $60 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ZOETIS TO CO IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings.

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28 billion and $16.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.43 million shares to 1.49M shares, valued at $417.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 546,858 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Analysts await Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.82 EPS, up 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. ZTS’s profit will be $392.51M for 35.20 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Zoetis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Hl Financial Services Llc, which manages about $6.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 52,125 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $121.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.