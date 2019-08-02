Oz Management LP Lowered Its Stake in Applied Optoelectronics (Put) (AAOI) as Share Value Declined; As Mobile Telesystems Pjsc (MBT) Stock Rose, Apg Asset Management Nv Has Decreased Holding by $11.89 Million

Apg Asset Management Nv decreased its stake in Mobile Telesystems Pjsc (MBT) by 89.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv sold 1.98M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.64% . The institutional investor held 225,700 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52 million, down from 2.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Mobile Telesystems Pjsc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.93. About 2.26 million shares traded. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT) has declined 6.74% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MBT News: 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mobile TeleSystems OJSC, Scorpio Tankers, Magellan Midstream Partners, National St; 25/05/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS ANNOUNCES RESTRUCTURING OF 35B RUB OF LOANS; 19/03/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS 4Q ADJ OIBDA 45.2B RUBLES, EST. 44.40B; 23/05/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS 1Q NUMBERS MAY NOT BE COMPARABLE WITH ESTS; 19/03/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS SEES 2018 DIVS AT ABOUT 52B RUBLES; 07/03/2018 – Russia’s MTS to spend $30 mln on Ozon stake increase; 19/03/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS 4Q NET INCOME 10.9B RUBLES, EST. 14.70B; 25/05/2018 – RUSSIA’S MTS SAYS AGREES DEBT RESTRUCTURING WITH SBERBANK; 23/05/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS 1Q REVENUE 107.9B RUBLES; 15/05/2018 – EQS-News: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: MTS Placed Bonds Using Blockchain Technology

Oz Management Lp decreased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics Inc (Put) (AAOI) by 57.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp sold 99,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.42% . The hedge fund held 73,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $899,000, down from 173,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Applied Optoelectronics Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.40 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.9. About 516,860 shares traded. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) has declined 73.60% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.60% the S&P500. Some Historical AAOI News: 05/04/2018 – APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS – ON MARCH 30, CO EXECUTED FIRST AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT, AMONG OTHERS (COLLECTIVELY, THE AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY); 05/04/2018 – APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS SAYS AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY INCREASES PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF THREE-YEAR LINE OF CREDIT FROM $50 MLN TO $60 MLN – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – DJ Applied Optoelectronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAOI)

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28 billion and $16.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Turtle Beach Corp (Put) by 58,300 shares to 85,500 shares, valued at $971,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Age Beverages Corp by 229,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 236,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Analysts await Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $-0.47 EPS, down 188.68% or $1.00 from last year’s $0.53 per share. After $-0.42 actual EPS reported by Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 22 investors sold AAOI shares while 35 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 12.37 million shares or 4.47% more from 11.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 0% invested in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) for 10,700 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 20,500 shares. State Street reported 525,869 shares stake. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board has 16,401 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 6,367 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI). 218,357 were reported by Geode Mgmt Ltd Company. Alpine Woods Cap Investors Ltd Liability invested 0.08% in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI). Glenmede Tru Com Na holds 0% or 54 shares. The New Jersey-based Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.03% in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI). 24,256 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Can. Newtyn Ltd Company reported 346,050 shares stake. Moreover, Susquehanna Intl Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) for 324,460 shares. Prudential Financial has invested 0% in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI). Invesco holds 0% or 108,968 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Applied Optoelectronics: Worth $25 – Seeking Alpha” on November 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Applied Optoelectronics Disappoints Again – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Applied Optoelectronics Shares Fell 22% in February – The Motley Fool” on March 11, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Applied Optoelectronics: Not Out Of The Woods Yet – Seeking Alpha” published on April 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Applied Opto -3.4% as Rosenblatt warns of Facebook 100G share loss – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

More notable recent Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (MBT) CEO Alexey Kornya on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mobile TeleSystems: 44% Upside Potential – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (MBT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “FILING DEADLINE–Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of T, CRBP, MBT and ARA – GlobeNewswire” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “7-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Mobile TeleSystems PJSC and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $54.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 278,300 shares to 579,200 shares, valued at $14.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 43,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 392,153 shares, and has risen its stake in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT).