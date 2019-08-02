Oz Management LP Lowered Its Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Stake as Stock Value Declined; Mirador Capital Partners LP Lowered Stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) as Market Value Declined

Mirador Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 52.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp sold 55,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 49,761 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $905,000, down from 105,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $18.25. About 3.51 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Borrows $11.5 Billion for Liberty Global Acquisition; 09/05/2018 – Champions league Colao takes Vodafone […]; 25/04/2018 – MERGER OF BHARTI INFRATEL AND INDUS TOWERS; 22/03/2018 – Vodafone: Akshaya Moondra To Be CFO of Merged Vodafone India, Idea Cellular; 20/04/2018 – VODAFONE COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 06/04/2018 – Economic Times: Vodafone plans ambush marketing during IPL to upstage Reliance Jio; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-India govt allows merged entity of Vodafone India and ldea Cellular to clear dues – Mint; 13/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM – THERE WERE NO ASSIGNMENT STAGE BIDS FOR 3.4 GHZ FREQUENCIES AWARDED TO TELEFÓNICA UK LIMITED AND VODAFONE LIMITED; 10/04/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Vodafone Group tipped to show strong full year earnings; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group FY 2018 Adjusted Ebitda Up 11.8% Organically

Oz Management Lp decreased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) by 25.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp sold 976,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The hedge fund held 2.85M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $261.18M, down from 3.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $76.21. About 600,981 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO 1Q REV. $1.74B, EST. $1.71B; 10/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Exits MRO Joint Venture in China; 02/05/2018 – SPR: ASCO DEAL OPENS DOOR TO MORE BOMBARDIER, EMBRAER CONTENT; 14/03/2018 SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BEINGS PRESENTATION AT J.P. MORGAN EVENT; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO LOOKING `AGGRESSIVELY’ AT POTENTIAL ACQUISITIONS; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Acquires ASCO for $650M in Cash; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT SEES MARGINS IMPROVING IN 2H AS 737 RETURNS TO SCHEDULE; 29/05/2018 – Spirit Aero Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS DEAL FOR $650M IN CASH; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Spirit Aero May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 3 Yrs

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $184.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 14,452 shares to 19,808 shares, valued at $2.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 89,286 shares in the quarter, for a total of 260,288 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold SPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 95.94 million shares or 2.22% less from 98.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 11,743 shares stake. First Quadrant Lp Ca has 0.11% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 15,709 shares. Cornerstone Inv Partners Limited Liability, a Georgia-based fund reported 164,389 shares. Beck Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 1.27% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Hightower Advsr Lc holds 0% or 6,789 shares in its portfolio. Qs Invsts Lc owns 0.02% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 17,059 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 7,660 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Moreover, Mirae Asset Investments Communication Limited has 0.01% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 10,097 shares. Guggenheim Lc reported 90,614 shares. Oppenheimer Asset stated it has 0% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Virtu Fincl Ltd Com has 0.02% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 3,747 shares. Darsana Cap LP reported 6.00M shares. Nomura Asset Management Limited owns 16,280 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp invested in 0% or 144,107 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 282,781 shares.

