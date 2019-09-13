Oz Management LP Lowered Holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Put) (NXPI) by $164.68 Million; Viacom New (VIAB) Stock Value Rose While Mackenzie Financial Has Lowered Its Position by $1.23 Million

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 43.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 42,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The hedge fund held 55,956 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.67M, down from 98,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.56 billion market cap company. It closed at $26.22 lastly. It is up 5.46% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 03/04/2018 – BRIEF-CBS Submitted Bid For Viacom That Is Below Its Market Value – CNBC, Citing; 22/03/2018 – MTV Together with NAACP to Send 17 Buses of Young People from Communities Impacted by Gun Violence Around the Country to the; 17/05/2018 – National Amusements is controlled by the Redstone family, which has been trying to merge CBS and Viacom, both of which fall under its umbrella; 09/03/2018 – Nickelodeon Recruits Kids’ Choice Awards Prank Squad Featuring Global Slate of Digital Stars; 03/04/2018 – CBS prepares below-market Viacom offer in reunion effort; 05/04/2018 – CBS-Viacom Fight Is Fixed — Heard on the Street; 02/04/2018 – CBS Is Said to Plan Below-Market Bid for Viacom in Coming Days; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 02/04/2018 – Exclusive: CBS plans all-stock bid for Viacom below current valuation; 26/03/2018 – Viacom Will Have Exclusive ‘First Look’ Rights on Projects Developed by Noah, Day Zero

Oz Management Lp decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Put) (NXPI) by 98.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp sold 1.70 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 31,100 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.04M, down from 1.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $110.03. About 1.44M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors, Alibaba’s AliOS Enter Partnership for New In-Vehicle Experiences; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS WILL DO BUYBACK IF NO NXP DEAL – CNBC; 21/05/2018 – NXP Semi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – mike buetow: @Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion @NXP takeover; 25/04/2018 – NXP #3 on List of Top Companies for Artificial Intelligence Chipset Innovation; 19/04/2018 – Sources tell CNBC Qualcomm is “very concerned” with the fate of an NXP Semiconductors deal; 20/04/2018 – NXP SEMI GAINS PRE-MKT AS MSCC/MCHP UNDER MOFCOM SIMPLE REVIEW; 19/03/2018 – GOOGLE PAY ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF MOBILE TICKETS FOR LAS VEGAS MONORAIL, POWERED BY NXP’S MIFARE TECHNOLOGY; 12/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS IT STRONGLY DISAGREES THAT ITS PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF QUALCOMM RAISES ANY NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS -STATEMENT; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP ASKED COMMERCE SECRETARY TO LOOK INTO ZTE SITUATION CONSISTENT WITH APPLICABLE LAWS AND REGULATIONS

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28B and $18.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 280,589 shares to 1.46 million shares, valued at $246.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 77,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 382,746 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.62 EPS, down 10.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.81 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $451.58 million for 16.98 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual EPS reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) to report earnings on November, 15. They expect $0.76 EPS, down 23.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VIAB’s profit will be $306.00 million for 8.63 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Viacom Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.67% negative EPS growth.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70 billion and $38.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.31M shares to 1.44M shares, valued at $104.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 12,619 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,136 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).