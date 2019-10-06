Oz Management LP Lowered By $1.10 Million Its Ziopharm Oncology (ZIOP) Holding; Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Raised Church & Dwight (CHD) Holding By $449,534

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc increased Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) stake by 6.4% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc acquired 6,158 shares as Church & Dwight Inc (CHD)’s stock rose 2.44%. The Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc holds 102,363 shares with $7.48M value, up from 96,205 last quarter. Church & Dwight Inc now has $18.72 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $76.05. About 994,590 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Pact Replaces Co’s Prior $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility, Provides for $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACED COMPANY’S PRIOR $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 19/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ON MARCH 29, 2018, CO EXECUTED A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Sees FY18 Sales Up 9%; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 19/03/2018 – church & dwight co., inc | trojan chain reaction natural rubber lat | K180104 | 03/14/2018 |; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs 2Q EPS 46c; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 PCT

Oz Management Lp decreased Ziopharm Oncology Inc (ZIOP) stake by 85.77% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Oz Management Lp sold 219,400 shares as Ziopharm Oncology Inc (ZIOP)’s stock rose 60.28%. The Oz Management Lp holds 36,400 shares with $212,000 value, down from 255,800 last quarter. Ziopharm Oncology Inc now has $655.32 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.21. About 813,443 shares traded. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) has risen 184.43% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 184.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIOP News: 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Socie; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZIOP); 17/05/2018 – Ziopharm Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 05/03/2018 Ziopharm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm Says Focusing Resources on Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Additional Tumor Types; 10/05/2018 – ZIOPHARM 1Q LOSS/SHR 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 13C; 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 4

Among 3 analysts covering Church \u0026 Dwight Co (NYSE:CHD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Church \u0026 Dwight Co has $82 highest and $7400 lowest target. $77’s average target is 1.25% above currents $76.05 stock price. Church \u0026 Dwight Co had 9 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Oppenheimer. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 9.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold CHD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 195.10 million shares or 1.30% less from 197.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Welch Forbes Ltd Company stated it has 392,536 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. The Connecticut-based Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.05% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Morgan Stanley owns 5.98M shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Bamco Ny has invested 0.17% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.11% or 86,362 shares. Ghp Investment Advisors Incorporated, a Colorado-based fund reported 40,940 shares. Oppenheimer & Co Incorporated holds 0.17% or 87,207 shares in its portfolio. Orrstown Fincl Ser holds 16,325 shares. Andra Ap has 95,400 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents Retail Bank holds 102,952 shares or 1.07% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.03% or 78,169 shares in its portfolio. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Company stated it has 2.59% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Lvm Cap Mngmt Ltd Mi holds 0.07% or 3,986 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt reported 4,338 shares. Kbc Group Nv reported 133,667 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Since September 16, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $729,042 activity. 704 shares valued at $49,989 were bought by Price Penry W on Monday, September 16. The insider FARRELL MATTHEW bought 7,000 shares worth $499,268. 1,000 shares were bought by Spann Rick, worth $72,070. The insider Saligram Ravichandra Krishnamurty bought $107,715.

