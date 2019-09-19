Oz Management LP Lifted Its Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) Position by $9.58 Million; Groupon (GRPN) Shareholder Mig Capital Decreased Position by $3.83 Million

Mig Capital Llc decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 7.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc sold 1.28M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 15.01M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.72M, down from 16.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.86. About 3.54 million shares traded. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 34.51% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 08/05/2018 – Chicagoans Can Now Order from Grubhub Through Groupon; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 07/05/2018 – GROUPON LAUNCHES LOCAL RESTAURANT DEALS FOR AMEX MEMBERS; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : ASCENDIANT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $6.50 FROM $6.00; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON CEO SAYS GIFTCLOUD WILL HELP CREATE LOYALTY PROGRAMS; 22/05/2018 – Groupon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – GROUPON BUYS VOUCHERCLOUD PARENT CO. FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE $65M; 09/05/2018 – Groupon Had Seen 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $260M-$270M; 14/03/2018 – Groupon Recognizes the Top 10 Cities with the Friendliest Local Businesses; 21/04/2018 – DJ Groupon Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRPN)

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) by 84.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 281,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 615,748 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.25 million, up from 334,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Loral Space & Communicatns I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $41. About 25,549 shares traded. Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) has declined 5.18% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.18% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold GRPN shares while 45 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 343.70 million shares or 0.88% less from 346.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Cap Management has 5.66 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co invested in 20 shares. State Street Corp has invested 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). 848,866 were reported by Swiss Bancorporation. Caxton Assocs Lp has 60,018 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Amer Money Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 24,000 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Da Davidson And stated it has 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Ameritas Investment Incorporated reported 36,777 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has invested 0.01% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Citadel Advsrs Ltd invested in 0% or 187,491 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has 2.53M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested 0% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Moreover, Mariner Llc has 0% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Huntington Natl Bank reported 1 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp stated it has 3.44 million shares.

Analysts await Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, down 150.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $-0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Groupon, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Since August 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $129,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 7 investors sold LORL shares while 24 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 19.77 million shares or 0.99% less from 19.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). New York-based Gamco Investors Inc Et Al has invested 0.23% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Hudson Bay Capital Management Limited Partnership holds 238,039 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap And Equity Incorporated reported 8,510 shares stake. Citigroup owns 4,371 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De holds 13,739 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Natl Bank Of Mellon has 96,553 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada owns 0% invested in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) for 150 shares. Metropolitan Life New York owns 4,138 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Shannon River Fund Mngmt Lc has invested 1.23% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Voya Inv Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Us Retail Bank De owns 0% invested in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) for 50 shares. Macquarie Group Incorporated Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Aperio Gp Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Grp Inc One Trading Ltd Partnership reported 600 shares.

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28 billion and $18.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wright Med Group N V (Prn) by 330,000 shares to 34.42 million shares, valued at $51.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Turtle Beach Corp (Call) by 60,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Fortive Corp.

