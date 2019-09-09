Oz Management LP Increases Stake in Microsoft (MSFT); As Pentair Plc (PNR) Share Value Declined, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Boosted Holding by $4.42 Million

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 52,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 2.02 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $238.74 million, up from 1.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $137.02. About 19.42 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Webcast Investor Meeting With Management; 24/05/2018 – The Microsoft CEO was quick to cover topics like data privacy and cyberattacks in his speech; 12/04/2018 – TCG Members Infineon, Microsoft, and OnBoard Security to Host Security Solutions Workshop and Demonstrations at Internet of Things North America; 08/03/2018 – WhiteSource Recognized for Rapid Growth in 2017, Breaking Top 30 on List of Top 1000 SaaS Companies Worldwide; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 25/04/2018 – Brazil prosecutors say Windows 10 settings violate local laws; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Rides Cloud Strength and Signals More to Come — 3rd Update; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – JOINT EFFORT WITH QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES TO CREATE A VISION Al DEVELOPER KIT RUNNING AZURE IOT EDGE; 02/05/2018 – The talks come as Microsoft rolls out plans to build two data centers in Abu Dhabi and Dubai next year; 14/03/2018 – 21Vianet and Microsoft Reinforce Long-term Cooperation on Cloud Services in China

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc increased its stake in Pentair Plc (PNR) by 27.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc bought 100,466 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 471,032 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.97 million, up from 370,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc who had been investing in Pentair Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $36.71. About 517,736 shares traded. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has declined 10.51% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PNR News: 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR REAFFIRMS YR, 2Q FORECAST; 08/05/2018 – Pentair Sees Base Adjusted EPS Growth of 8-10% Per Yr; 01/05/2018 – PENTAIR Names Matthew Peltz Director, Succeeding Ed Garden; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees nVent FY18 Sales of Approximately $2.2B; 03/04/2018 – Pentair Details Executive Appointments Following NVent Separatio; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees 2Q EPS 44c-EPS 46c; 02/04/2018 – REG-PENTAIR ACHIEVES ENERGY STAR® PARTNER OF THE YEAR–SUSTAINED EXCELLENCE AWARD FOR FIFTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR; 26/03/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – NVENT EXPECTS THAT NVENT FINANCE WILL HAVE NO BORROWINGS UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AT TIME OF SEPARATION; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Pentair’s Senior Unsecured Rating At Baa3, Short-term Rating At P-3; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – REG-Pentair Announces Long-Term Goals, Share Repurchase Program, and Reaffirms Guidance

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc, which manages about $946.15 million and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 10,168 shares to 79,907 shares, valued at $24.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 37,735 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 608,092 shares, and cut its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT).

More notable recent Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Calculating The Fair Value Of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Pentair plc’s (NYSE:PNR) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With 46% Earnings Growth, Did Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Outperform The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28B and $16.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bilibili Inc by 39,300 shares to 58,700 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 61,091 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.39M shares, and cut its stake in Pampa Energia S A (NYSE:PAM).

