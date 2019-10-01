Oz Management LP Increases Position in Charles Riv Labs Intl (CRL); Myriad Asset Management LTD Cut Electronic Arts (EA) Stake as Stock Value Declined

Myriad Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 200,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.25 million, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $95.57. About 1.51 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The World’s Game; 23/03/2018 – Experience a Daring Story-Driven Adventure With a Friend in A Way Out, Available Worldwide Today; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ELECTRONIC ARTS, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Electronic Arts; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $139 FROM $130; 20/03/2018 – Drift Racer Vs Gamer: The Ultimate Need For Speed™ Battle; 24/05/2018 – Enjoy Year-Round Seasonal Fun with The Sims 4™ Seasons, Available on June 22

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (CRL) by 25.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 77,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.05% . The hedge fund held 382,746 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.31 million, up from 305,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $130.97. About 171,832 shares traded. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has risen 11.21% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CRL News: 24/05/2018 – RECRO: CRL RAISED CMC RELATED QUESTIONS ON EXTRACTABLE; 09/05/2018 – LIPOCINE: CRL IDENTIFIED 4 DEFICIENCIES; 09/04/2018 – CHARLES RIVER LABS, PATHOQUEST EXPAND STRATEGIC BIOLOGICS; 10/05/2018 – Charles River Labs Sees FY EPS $4.22-EPS $4.37; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma: CRL Raised CMC Related Questions on Extractable and Leachable Data Provided in the NDA; 03/05/2018 – Charles River Laboratories Announces Extended Relationship with The Michael J. Fox Foundation; 26/03/2018 – CHARLES RIVER LABS REPORTS REFINANCING OF CREDIT LINES &; 18/05/2018 – AGILE THERAPEUTICS INC – IN CRL, FDA INFORMED COMPANY THAT TWIRLA NDA COULD NOT BE APPROVED; 10/04/2018 – Charles River Laboratories Focuses on the Future of Oncology at AACR Annual Meeting 2018; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Will Request a Meeting With FDA to Discuss CRL’s Points

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28 billion and $18.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 219,552 shares to 1.17M shares, valued at $308.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 167,552 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.17M shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold CRL shares while 117 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 45.51 million shares or 0.90% more from 45.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Kennedy Mngmt has 0.05% invested in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) for 554,103 shares. Trustmark Bancorporation Department has invested 0% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Cardinal Capital Management, North Carolina-based fund reported 8,235 shares. 5,347 are owned by First Hawaiian Comml Bank. 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Numerixs Inc reported 1,600 shares. Symphony Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 1,568 shares. Illinois-based New England Rech Management has invested 0.67% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Oak Assocs Oh invested in 17,995 shares. 1,700 are held by Fort Washington Advsr Oh. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al owns 0.02% invested in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) for 10,900 shares. Us Bancorporation De invested in 0.01% or 27,472 shares. Creative Planning reported 2,360 shares stake. Amp Capital reported 3,411 shares stake.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $929.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 50,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $25.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viavi Solutions Inc (Prn) by 2.00 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Iqiyi Inc.

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 21.25% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.8 per share. EA’s profit will be $185.66M for 37.92 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -342.31% EPS growth.

