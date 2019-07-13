Oz Management LP Increased Position in Omeros (Put) (OMER) by $419,900; Blume Capital Management Position in Metlife (MET) Cut by $577,374

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Omeros Corp (Put) (OMER) by 28.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 24,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 45.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 112,100 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95 million, up from 87,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Omeros Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $770.21M market cap company. The stock increased 5.72% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $15.7. About 621,274 shares traded or 53.50% up from the average. Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) has declined 16.23% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.66% the S&P500. Some Historical OMER News: 24/05/2018 – OMEROS CORP – LUPIN IS GRANTED NON-EXCLUSIVE, NON-SUBLICENSABLE WAIVER OF CO’S PEDIATRIC EXCLUSIVITY FOR OMIDRIA UNTIL AT LEAST APRIL 23, 2034; 19/04/2018 – Additional Clinical Studies Supporting the Benefits of OMIDRIA® Presented at the American Society of Cataract and Refractive; 10/05/2018 – Omeros 1Q Loss/Shr 62c; 12/04/2018 – OMIDRIA® Added to Veterans Health Administration National Formulary; 15/05/2018 – OMEROS’ PATH TO OMS721 APPROVAL; 10/05/2018 – Omeros 1Q Loss $30.1M; 24/05/2018 – OMEROS CORP – LUPIN ACKNOWLEDGED & CONFIRMED VALIDITY OF EACH OF PATENTS LISTED IN ORANGE BOOK FOR OMIDRIA; 11/04/2018 – OMEROS CORP – AMENDED ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH CERTAIN AFFILIATES OF CRG LP; 11/04/2018 – OMEROS REPORTS AMENDMENT OF CREDIT LINE; 19/04/2018 – Additional Clinical Studies Supporting the Benefits of OMIDRIA® Presented at the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery and American Society of Ophthalmic Administrators Annual Meeting

Blume Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Metlife (MET) by 10.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc sold 13,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 112,529 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.79M, down from 126,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Metlife for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 3.13 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 27/03/2018 – MetLife Announces Date for Investor Conference in Asia; 29/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Elects Richard Zoretic to Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Names Stephen Gauster Exec VP, General Counsel; 19/04/2018 – New York governor presses banks, insurers to weigh risk of NRA ties; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE INVESTMENT CHIEF COMMENTS ON ASSET-MANAGER OPPORTUNITY; 03/05/2018 – Christine Angino, Formerly of MetLife, Joins ALTO Real Estate Funds as Vice President of Acquisitions; 18/04/2018 – METLIFE REACHES $11.2B IN PRIVATE DEBT ORIGINATION IN 2017; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FOLLOWING ANNUITY PURCHASE AND TRANSFER, PENSION PLANS WILL REMAIN WELL FUNDED; 16/05/2018 – METLIFE NAMES BILL O’DONNELL AS U.S. CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – MetLife Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c

