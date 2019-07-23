Oz Management LP Increased Its Position in Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) by $23.51 Million as Market Valuation Declined; D L Carlson Investment Group Has Increased Its Cree (CREE) Position by $2.41 Million

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 15.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 546,858 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.00 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $173.42M, up from 3.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $39.76. About 1.85 million shares traded or 7.24% up from the average. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has risen 7.46% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB 2018 WERE ABOUT $391 MLN; 14/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Sales $5.760B-$5.910B; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 66c; 25/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: HD Supply Recalls Ceiling Fans Due to Impact Hazard (Recall Alert); 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.99 TO $3.21; 13/03/2018 – HDS SEES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $174M TO $184M, EST. $173.0M (2 EST.); 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 EBIT $815M-EBIT $855M; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 49c

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Cree Inc. (CREE) by 24.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc bought 42,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 213,658 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.23M, up from 171,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Cree Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $61.18. About 596,542 shares traded. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 52.42% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 24/04/2018 – Cree Targets 4Q EPS 34c-38c; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – INFINEON RF POWER BUSINESS IS TARGETED TO INCREASE ANNUAL REVENUES BY ABOUT $115 MLN IN FIRST 12 MONTHS POST ACQUISITION; 25/04/2018 – CREE INC CREE.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $37; 06/03/2018 – CREE BUYS INFINEON RF POWER BUSINESS FOR ABOUT EU345M; 24/04/2018 – Cree 3Q Loss/Shr $2.40; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Cree May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Years; 20/03/2018 – CREE INC CREE.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $45; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – FUNDED DEAL FROM CASH AND BORROWINGS ON ITS REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT; 08/05/2018 – Cree Brings Highest Reliability to Broadest Family of Metal COB LED Designs; 29/05/2018 – ACM Research to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

More notable recent Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Semiconductor Stocks Set to Beat This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Say Hello to This Unique (and New) Cannabis ETF – The Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – IWN, CREE, IDA, CACI – Nasdaq” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cree Revises Fourth-Quarter Outlook on Huawei Headwinds – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Cree, Inc. (CREE) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold CREE shares while 81 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 108.05 million shares or 1.00% less from 109.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanseatic Mngmt Serv has invested 0.03% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Lc reported 675,137 shares stake. Kbc Group Inc Nv holds 0.01% or 12,881 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 1.02M shares stake. Stephens Ar accumulated 14,806 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama accumulated 134,372 shares. Fincl Advisers Ltd Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). High Pointe Mgmt Limited Liability Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 24,650 shares. Vigilant Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). The California-based Assetmark has invested 0% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Ww Asset Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 4,859 shares. Atria Llc accumulated 4,424 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De accumulated 775,636 shares. Psagot Inv House has 0% invested in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE).

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88M and $341.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,265 shares to 10,435 shares, valued at $2.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 17,602 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,009 shares, and cut its stake in United Health Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $120,145 activity.

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28 billion and $16.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vistra Energy Corp by 898,706 shares to 5.51M shares, valued at $141.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gtt Communications Inc (Put) (NYSE:GTT) by 29,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,400 shares, and cut its stake in Himax Technologies Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:HIMX).

More notable recent HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “HD Supply Holdings, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2018 Fourth-Quarter and Full Year Earnings Release Date and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on February 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “31 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on June 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “HD Supply Holdings is Now Oversold – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “7 Stocks To Watch For June 11, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold HDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 155.21 million shares or 2.98% less from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 7,045 shares. Weiss Multi holds 82,500 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Moreover, Iridian Asset Management Limited Ct has 2.63% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Mackay Shields Lc reported 41,587 shares. Cutter & Brokerage reported 6,911 shares. Bancshares Of America De holds 1.37M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Walleye Trading Lc holds 0% or 1,761 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs has invested 0.08% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Goldman Sachs Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 1.23 million shares. Amp Capital invested in 0.02% or 95,643 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 175,000 shares. 782,878 were reported by Sasco Ct. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corp accumulated 829,649 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 8,757 shares. Moreover, Fifth Third Natl Bank has 0.03% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 105,190 shares.