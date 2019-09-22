Oz Management LP Increased Centene Del (CNC) Stake by $23.76 Million; Stock Value Rose; Main Street Research Trimmed Its Deere & Co (DE) Stake by $7.56 Million

Main Street Research Llc decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 47.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc sold 45,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 50,070 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.30M, down from 95,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $164.07. About 2.95M shares traded or 48.81% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS BEYOND 2018, WIRTGEN OPERATING MARGINS ARE EXPECTED TO BE 13-14 PCT; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WIRTGEN’S CURRENT ORDER BOOK “VERY STRONG”, WIRTGEN WILL CONTRIBUTE $100 MLN IN OPERATING PROFIT IN FISCAL YEAR 2018; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Equipment Sales Up 30%; 03/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $159 FROM $172; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS 2018 NET INCOME FORECAST INCLUDES $803 MILLION OF PROVISIONAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE ASSOCIATED WITH TAX REFORM; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WIRTGEN IS GENERATING “STRONG” POSITIVE CASH FLOW IN CURRENT FISCAL YEAR; 18/05/2018 – Deere missed estimates by 17 cents with adjusted quarterly profit of $3.14 per share in its most recent report but maintained its full-year forecast; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WHILE GLOBAL TRADE CONCERNS WEIGH ON FARMERS, OVERALL SENTIMENT IS HOLDING AS COMMODITY PRICES MOVE UP, EQUIPMENT DEMAND SHOWS IMPROVEMENT; 28/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: The tariff-plagued Deere is a long-term play; 18/05/2018 – Deere’s ‘Messy Quarter’ Is Out of the Way Says Blair Analyst (Video)

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 65.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 456,882 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 1.16 million shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.74M, up from 701,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $46.39. About 6.17 million shares traded or 28.21% up from the average. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Adj EPS $2.17; 07/05/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – FTC: 20180865: Centene Corporation; MHM Services, Inc; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP – UPON CLOSING OF FIDELIS CARE DEAL, FIDELIS CARE WILL OPERATE AS A FOR-PROFIT HEALTH INSURER IN NEW YORK; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Net $338M; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – PENDING REGULATORY APPROVAL, CONTRACT IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON JULY 1, 2019; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.36 TO $4.70; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.91-EPS $6.25; 09/05/2018 – Centene to Use Proceeds to Finance Part of Cash Consideration in Fidelis Care Deal

Main Street Research Llc, which manages about $503.46 million and $444.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB) by 4,842 shares to 47,524 shares, valued at $10.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bhp Billiton Ltd Adr (NYSE:BHP) by 6,422 shares in the quarter, for a total of 314,337 shares, and has risen its stake in Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Deere reports rolling 3-month retail sales – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Adding Deere (NYSE:DE) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “DE, CAT downgraded at Wells Fargo – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Reuters.com and their article: “Russia’s MTS currently has no plans to de-list from NYSE: shareholder – Reuters” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Industrial Companies to Consider as Trade Talks Resume – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $680.12M for 18.99 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold DE shares while 336 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 206.93 million shares or 1.56% less from 210.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Autus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 2,262 shares. Mcgowan Grp Incorporated Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 2,296 shares. Glob Endowment Limited Partnership accumulated 2,920 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested in 6,975 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 2.97 million were reported by Lazard Asset Ltd Co. Plante Moran Advisors Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Moore Cap Mngmt LP has 40,000 shares. Fred Alger Management accumulated 65,913 shares or 0.04% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based St Germain D J Commerce Inc has invested 0.05% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Oarsman Cap Inc reported 2,490 shares. Colony Group Limited Co holds 4,006 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Company invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Howard Hughes Medical Institute owns 30,000 shares for 2.38% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Life Insurance accumulated 0.11% or 5,421 shares. Spirit Of America Management Ny invested in 7,050 shares or 0.18% of the stock.

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28 billion and $18.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ziopharm Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:ZIOP) by 219,400 shares to 36,400 shares, valued at $212,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Put) (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 1.70 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,100 shares, and cut its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Think About Buying Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Centene (CNC), WellCare (WCG) Gain State Insurance Department Approvals for Merger – StreetInsider.com” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “More Problems Emerge For This Health Care ETF – Benzinga” with publication date: August 27, 2019.