Oz Management LP Holds Holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI); As T Mobile Us (TMUS) Market Value Rose, Oz Management LP Has Cut Its Holding by $48.53 Million

Oz Management Lp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 24.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp sold 703,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.21 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $152.49 million, down from 2.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.43% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $84.25. About 12.33M shares traded or 133.03% up from the average. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 26/04/2018 – BUZZ-Japan’s SoftBank soars after sources say T-Mobile and Sprint make progress in talks; 29/04/2018 – Moody’s: Under New T-Mobile Ownership, Sprint Would Benefit From Reduced Operating and Capital Investment Costs, Lower Leverage, Improved Liquidity; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: T-Mobile, Sprint finalizing merger terms; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint CEOs Said to State Case for Merger at FCC; 27/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint reportedly aim to seal merger deal next week; 16/04/2018 – FCC: FCC Reaches $40 Million Settlement with T-Mobile on Rural Calling – News Release – Apr 16, 2018; 29/03/2018 – Tech Times: T-Mobile, Verizon Will Carry 2018 9.7-Inch iPad With Pencil Support; 29/04/2018 – DT CEO Tim Höttges Will Be Chairman of Combined Company; 26/04/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week; 11/04/2018 – Deutsche Telekom Trades Up 3.0% on T-Mobile/Sprint Speculation

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 11135.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 3.54M shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.57 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $315.82M, up from 31,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $102.36. About 2.52M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 24/05/2018 – ELLIOTT ASSOCIATES SAYS NOW HAS COMBINED ECONOMIC EXPOSURE OF ABOUT 4.95% STAKE IN NXP SEMICONDUCTORS AS OF MAY 22 – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm face MOFCOM meeting delay; 16/04/2018 – BTVI: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust for $44 bn NXP takeover; 19/04/2018 – LATEST: Qualcomm very concerned with the fate of NXP deal as the firms extend merger agreement, refile with MOFCOM; 28/05/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO CLEAR QUALCOMM-NXP ONCE CONFIDENT OF ZTE DEAL; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS THERE IS SOME POTENTIAL FOR QCOM DEAL TO BREAK DUE TO APPROVAL FROM CHINA GIVEN THE TRADE WAR; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS ZTE RESTRICTIONS AN ISSUE OF HIGH CONCERN FOR CHINA; 14/05/2018 – China to Reopen Review of Qualcomm’s NXP Takeover Proposal -Bloomberg; 13/04/2018 – MOFCOM NOT DEALING WITH AN `SUBSTANTIVE ISSUES’ ON NXPI: CNBC; 25/05/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP CASH TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET JUNE 8

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28B and $16.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) by 99,400 shares to 73,700 shares, valued at $899,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMD) by 455,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,400 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28 billion and $16.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 37,300 shares to 58,500 shares, valued at $3.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Call) (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 1.70 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.73M shares, and has risen its stake in Carvana Co.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $837.22 million for 21.49 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.24% negative EPS growth.

