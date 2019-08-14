Oz Management LP Holding in Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Increased as Share Price Declined; Comcast New (CMCSA) Share Price Declined While Contravisory Investment Management Has Boosted by $4.19 Million Its Stake

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 15.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 546,858 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The hedge fund held 4.00M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $173.42 million, up from 3.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $38.15. About 764,051 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.99 TO $3.21; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 66c; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q EBITDA $152M; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB WERE ABOUT $391 MLN, WHICH REPRESENTS AVERAGE DAILY SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 11.7 PCT; 01/05/2018 – HD Supply Title Sponsor of 2018 Shepherd’s Men Run; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EPS 49C; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 49c; 25/04/2018 – CONSUM PROD SFTY: HD SUPPLY RECALLS CEILING FANS DUE TO IMPACT; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O FY SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $5.44 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – DJ HD Supply Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HDS)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 35830.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc bought 107,491 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 107,791 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31 million, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.53B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $43.46. About 17.33M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 19/04/2018 – Comcast and Independence Health to partner on new health care platform; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Increases Internet Speeds for Some Video Customers in Houston; 05/03/2018 – COMCAST – LAUNCHING NEW INTERNET SERVICE FOR SPEEDS UP TO 1 GB-PER-SECOND TO RESIDENTIAL & BUSINESS CUSTOMERS THROUGHOUT GREATER HOUSTON AREA; 23/05/2018 – BREAKING: Comcast says it is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST TO HAVE SAFEGUARDS ON SKY NEWS’ EDITORIAL INDEPENDENCE; 08/05/2018 – Comcast is preparing to top Disney’s bid for Fox’s assets if AT&T’s deal for Time Warner is approved on June 12; 07/05/2018 – COMCAST/FOX GETS JUNE 14 EU DEADLINE; 20/04/2018 – Comcast, Charter partner for mobile services back-end software; 08/03/2018 – WELLS’ RYVICKER: SKY IS MORE IMPORTANT TO COMCAST THAN DISNEY; 25/04/2018 – Sky withdraws Fox bid recommendation as Comcast makes offer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold HDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 155.21 million shares or 2.98% less from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advisors Inc invested in 430 shares. Comerica Savings Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 6,565 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0% or 6,103 shares in its portfolio. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.08% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 215,448 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 41,587 shares in its portfolio. Df Dent And Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 60,321 shares. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank reported 31,436 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems owns 487,789 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 24,862 shares. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 52,767 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Ma holds 8.40 million shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. 218,150 are held by Jacobs Levy Equity Inc. Synovus Financial reported 10 shares. Moreover, Regions Fin has 0% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 3,433 shares. 30,874 were accumulated by Dnb Asset Mngmt As.

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28B and $16.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 601,962 shares to 3.81M shares, valued at $316.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortive Corp by 1,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,888 shares, and cut its stake in Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ACRX).

