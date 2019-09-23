Oz Management LP Has Upped Its Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Position; Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Increased Its Holding in Cdn Natural Res (CNQ) by $9.78 Million

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Cdn Natural Res (CNQ) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 376,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 23.62M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $636.82M, up from 23.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Cdn Natural Res for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.62. About 901,789 shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 12/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$44 FROM C$43; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Canadian Natural Resources Interest, Resulting in $3.3B Pretax Proceeds; 08/05/2018 – REG-ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD; 07/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Streetwise newsletter: Shell sells stake in Canadian Natural in big bought deal; Street pounds table on; 13/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$54; 08/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake (Correct); 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Cheetah Mobile, AngloGold Ashanti, Canadian Natural Resources, BHP Billiton, Infos; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural’s Annual 2018 Capital Expenditures Are Targeted to Be Approximately C$4.3 Billion; 07/05/2018 – SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q EPS C$0.47

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 74.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 1.11M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 2.60M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $581.62M, up from 1.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $242.54. About 3.52M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 26/04/2018 – Tesla Head of Autopilot Jim Keller Leaves to Join Intel; 26/04/2018 – Tesla’s Autopilot Hit With More Turmoil as Leader Departs for Intel; 28/03/2018 – On their way to grab a cup of coffee in NY today, paparazzi supposedly caught a picture of TV-shy Jim Chanos and Tesla love-child Charley Grant laughing it up. To us it’s just a cute picture of Snoopy and Woodstock celebrating a good day; 23/03/2018 – Tesla Model 3 Production Surges as First Quarter Comes to an End; 03/05/2018 – Tesla loses 8% after Musk’s […]; 21/05/2018 – NTSB NOT PROBING FATAL TESLA CRASH IN CALIFOFRNIA OVER WEEKEND; 11/05/2018 – TESLA SPOKESMAN COMMENTS ON FIELD IN AN EMAIL; 03/04/2018 – TESLA SAYS IF RATE OF GROWTH OF MODEL 3 CONTINUES, “IT WILL EXCEED EVEN THAT OF FORD AND THE MODEL T”; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Tesla’s Corporate Family Rating To B3, Senior Notes To Caa1. Outlook Is Negative; 13/03/2018 – Shanghai gov’t says Tesla talks on track despite Musk outburst

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $25.31 million activity. 360 shares were bought by Wilson-Thompson Kathleen, worth $79,816. On Monday, July 29 DENHOLM ROBYN M bought $232,720 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) or 1,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 103 investors sold TSLA shares while 146 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 84.70 million shares or 2.45% less from 86.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spectrum Management Group reported 113 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tarbox Family Office Inc owns 9 shares. Noven reported 1,398 shares. Fort Washington Advisors Incorporated Oh stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Proshare Advsr Ltd owns 99,457 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.06% or 148,021 shares. Enterprise Fincl Services stated it has 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Amalgamated Savings Bank, New York-based fund reported 16,776 shares. Moreover, Hanson Mcclain has 0.01% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 975 shares. Nomura Incorporated has 0.1% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 91,378 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 21 shares. Regions Corporation reported 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Sei Investments holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 38,637 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 21,497 shares stake. Stearns Financial Svcs Group, a North Carolina-based fund reported 115 shares.

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28B and $18.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR) by 93,934 shares to 2.76 million shares, valued at $224.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 726,507 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.60M shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

