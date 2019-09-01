Oz Management LP Has Upped Its Nxp Semiconductors N V (Call) (NXPI) Holding by $149.34 Million as Stock Value Declined; Lipe & Dalton Lowered Its Position in Verizon Communications (VZ) as Stock Value Declined

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Call) (NXPI) by 5336.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 1.70 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 1.73M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $152.81 million, up from 31,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $102.14. About 1.28 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 26/04/2018 – Qualcomm is waiting on approval for Chinese regulators to merge with Dutch rival NXP Semiconductors; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID TO PULL, REFILE WITH MOFCOM ON NXPI: DEALREP; 24/05/2018 – ZTE Punishment by U.S. House May Just Be Noise in NXP Deal; 14/05/2018 – Michael Sin : Exclusive: China is said to start review of Qualcomm’s proposed NXP deal – full story on @TheTerminal here…; 25/05/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm cleared to talk with China, source says [20:15 BST25 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 13/04/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm refile with MOFCOM, source says [02:36 BST14 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to March 23; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 2; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID VERY CONCERNED WITH NXP DEAL: CNBC; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS ZTE RESTRICTIONS AN ISSUE OF HIGH CONCERN FOR CHINA

Lipe & Dalton decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 45.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton sold 20,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 24,742 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, down from 45,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $58.16. About 9.22M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS- OATH AND VERIZON HAVE TAKEN AN OWNERSHIP STAKE IN MOVIEPASS THROUGH EQUITY IN HMNY IN CONNECTION WITH TRANSACTION; 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: DOJ is investigating AT&T, Verizon, and GSMA for possible collusion in thwarting eSIM technology that would; 10/04/2018 – $S $TMUS restart merger talks. $VZ $T $S $TMUS soaring; 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports; 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT; 20/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim: source WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q OPER REV. $31.8B, EST. $31.28B; 31/05/2018 – Duo Security Enhances Zero-Trust Security Platform With Analytics-Based Threat Detection; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

