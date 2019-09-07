Oz Management LP Has Trimmed Its Stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by $31.68 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Ward Ferry Management LTD Increased Its Yy (YY) Stake

Ward Ferry Management Ltd increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 18.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd bought 192,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 1.22 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.71M, up from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $57.49. About 376,581 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 05/03/2018 – YY INC SEES 1Q NET REV. 3B YUAN TO 3.15B YUAN, EST. 3.08B YUAN; 08/03/2018 – YY Maintains Control Over Huya After This Transaction; 05/03/2018 – YY 4Q Net $113.8M; 08/03/2018 – YY RAISED ABOUT US$461.6M IN FINANCING ROUND WITH TENCENT

Oz Management Lp decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 16.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp sold 990,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The hedge fund held 5.14 million shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $168.90 million, down from 6.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $30.35. About 994,890 shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 03/05/2018 – NEW YORK TIMES CO QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUES $260.6 MLN VS $242.4 MLN; 09/05/2018 – FX SAYS LANDED FIRST-RUN NORTH AMERICAN RIGHTS TO NEW YORK TIMES’S FIRST FORAY INTO TV NEWS, CALLED WEEKLY, IN PARTNERSHIP WITH HULU; 26/04/2018 – New York Times: Caputo Had Been Interim Financial Chief Since March 1; 08/05/2018 – NYT: MOHAMMED HADI JOINS BIZDAY AS NEWS DIRECTOR; 05/03/2018 JUST IN: Google inks deal to sell Zagat to upstart review site The Infatuation – New York Times; 03/05/2018 – NYT: EXPECT 2Q SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE TO BE UP MID SINGLE-DIGITS; 09/03/2018 – Save the Redwoods League & New York Times Bestselling Author T. A. Barron Launch “Reading the Redwoods” Contest for Elementary; 18/03/2018 – Douglas D. Haynes resigned as president of the firm, Point72 Asset Management, on Friday, five people briefed on the matter told The New York Times; 17/04/2018 – The New York Times and CB Insights Names Todd Chaffee and Jules Maltz to the Top 100 Venture Capitalists List; 20/03/2018 – A report from The New York Times and The Guardian over the weekend alleged that a data firm, Cambridge Analytica, improperly gained access to the data of more than 50 million Facebook users

More notable recent YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What Makes YY a Strong Sell? – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cosan’s (CZZ) Net Income Improves Y/Y on Solid Sales in Q2 – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Sarepta (SRPT) Q2 Loss Widens Y/Y, Golodirsen Nears Approval – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “YY -1.5% as still-bullish analysts back off targets – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cloudera’s (CLDR) Q2 Loss Narrows, Revenues Increase Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

More notable recent The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “New York Times: Why Did The Stock Almost Triple In 3 Years? – Forbes” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What You Must Know About The New York Times Company’s (NYSE:NYT) Financial Health – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Think About Buying The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New York Times Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 26.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.15 per share. NYT’s profit will be $18.01 million for 68.98 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold NYT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 144.64 million shares or 2.17% more from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 249,340 were accumulated by National Bank Of America De. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability reported 334,890 shares. Macquarie Limited has 1.70M shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Jackson Square Prns Limited Liability accumulated 12.58 million shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,426 shares. Fort LP has invested 0.02% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.03% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 0% or 36,589 shares in its portfolio. Gideon Cap stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Amalgamated Bank & Trust reported 20,895 shares stake. Quinn Opportunity Prns Ltd has 46,000 shares. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0.02% or 2.21M shares. The Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.05% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT).