Oz Management LP Has Trimmed Its Health Ins Innovations (Put) (HIIQ) Holding by $2.15 Million; Old Dominion Capital Management Trimmed Position in Fedex (FDX) by $829,020 as Market Valuation Declined

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 17.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc sold 5,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 24,330 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.00M, down from 29,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $144.52. About 2.11M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 29/05/2018 – FEDEX TO RECORD ABOUT $374M NONCASH CHARGE IN 4Q; 20/03/2018 – KCEN News: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 26/03/2018 – FedEx: Fully-Electric Tesla Trucks Scheduled to Begin Production in 2019; 15/05/2018 – FedEx: TRC Offer Price 4.36% Below May 11 Closing Price; 02/04/2018 – FedEx Express Announces Purple Runway – A FedEx Pathways Program; 20/03/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: APD and federal investigators say packages at FedEx facilities located today connected to; 26/03/2018 – FedEx Reserves 20 Tesla Semi Trucks — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – FedEx Reserves 20 Tesla Semi Electric Trucks; 08/05/2018 – FedEx to Purchase $6 B Group Annuity Contract From Metropolitan Life Insurance Co to Reduce Pension Obligations; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX TO BUY GROUP ANNUITY PACT TO CUT PENSION OBLIGATIONS

Oz Management Lp decreased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Put) (HIIQ) by 53.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp sold 86,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.50% . The hedge fund held 75,600 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.96 million, down from 161,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $313.06 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.97% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $22.08. About 312,650 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 31.71% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 23/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Public Awareness Of Short-Term Health Increases Dramatically; 09/05/2018 – AgileHealthInsurance Report: Price Advantage of Short-Term Health Insurance Over Obamacare Widens in 2018; 24/05/2018 – College Students and Grads Need Affordable Health Insurance Given High Tuition and Loan Costs; 20/04/2018 – DJ Health Insurance Innovations Inc , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIIQ); 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Net $4.15; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ); 02/05/2018 – HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS: NO FINDINGS COMMUNICATED YET; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations Backs 2018 Rev $290M-$300M; 15/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations at UBS Conference May 21

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc, which manages about $340.68 million and $288.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 5,360 shares to 92,530 shares, valued at $5.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28 billion and $18.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canopy Growth Corp by 42,300 shares to 269,400 shares, valued at $10.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 747,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Momo Inc (Put).