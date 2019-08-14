Oz Management LP Has Trimmed Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Share Value Declined; Triple Frond Partners Holding in Mastercard (MA) Has Lifted by $6.18 Million as Shares Rose

Triple Frond Partners Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 10.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triple Frond Partners Llc bought 26,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 271,300 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.88 million, up from 245,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triple Frond Partners Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $271.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $7.38 during the last trading session, reaching $267.15. About 3.54M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Oz Management Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp sold 7,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 188,522 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $335.71M, down from 196,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $872.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $61.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1762.96. About 4.52M shares traded or 20.91% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 12/04/2018 – Consumer Guru Michael Loeb Has a Plan to Fight Amazon (Video); 19/03/2018 – In Age of E-Commerce, John Lewis Aims to Be the Anti-Amazon; 03/04/2018 – U.S. CHAMBER OF COMMERCE OFFICIAL SAYS “IT’S INAPPROPRIATE FOR GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS TO USE THEIR POSITION TO ATTACK AN AMERICAN COMPANY”; 27/03/2018 – CASINO , AMAZON ARE SAID TO DISCUSS POSSIBLE BRAZIL DEAL: RTRS; 08/05/2018 – Smart Communications™ to Scale Support of its Solutions via the Amazon Web Services Infrastructure; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO SAYS THERE ARE NO DISCUSSIONS WITH AMAZON REGARDING VIA VAREJO IN BRAZIL; 27/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€” Amazon, Microsoft, Intel and Google â€” were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 01/05/2018 – A tweet from Bernie Sanders shows Amazon has critics on both sides of the American political spectrum; 25/04/2018 – NYSE TO REMEDIATE CONFIGURATION OF AMZN, BKNG, GOOG TONIGHT; 07/05/2018 – As retail continues its decline, one industry seems to be ‘Amazon-proof’: beauty

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 70.29 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seabridge Investment Advsr Limited Company has 0.17% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 292 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt accumulated 17,849 shares. Ci Invs holds 82,267 shares. Rothschild Capital Prns Ltd Company holds 6.99% or 7,037 shares in its portfolio. White Elm Cap Ltd Liability holds 4.64% or 9,902 shares in its portfolio. Cheviot Value Management Ltd Llc holds 0.16% or 186 shares in its portfolio. Zebra Mgmt Lc holds 210 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Piedmont Invest Advisors Inc stated it has 3.81% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Winslow Capital Management Ltd stated it has 664,836 shares. Polar Cap Llp holds 2.26% or 136,736 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Company holds 1.44% or 444,546 shares. Moreover, Arrowgrass Cap Prtnrs (Us) LP has 0.4% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 7,558 shares. 328,296 were reported by Korea. Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 2.89% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 33,500 were accumulated by Cypress Funds Lc.

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28B and $16.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Call) (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 1.70M shares to 1.73M shares, valued at $152.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iqiyi Inc (Put) by 2.27 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.31 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (NYSE:BABA).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. Another trade for 7,950 shares valued at $2.20 million was made by Mastercard Foundation on Thursday, August 1. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon also bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares.

Triple Frond Partners Llc, which manages about $865.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 267,767 shares to 104,718 shares, valued at $13.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Karp Cap Mgmt holds 8,634 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.82% or 277,102 shares. Utd Asset Strategies has invested 1.6% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Maplelane Llc has invested 0.19% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Brinker Cap invested 0.47% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Spinnaker Tru has invested 0.16% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Amica Mutual Insurance accumulated 25,802 shares or 0.76% of the stock. Regent Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.23% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Tompkins Fincl stated it has 0.41% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 374,323 are owned by Millennium Mngmt. Blb&B Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Miracle Mile Ltd Liability Corp reported 28,410 shares stake. Pnc Grp Inc accumulated 726,782 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Oak Limited Oh stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). First Hawaiian National Bank reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).